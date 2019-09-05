名人教英文：To hold one's nerve 臨危不亂

科科：那是我多年來所見最刺激的一場網球賽，真高興伊琳娜．迪萊夫得勝。這個球季我一直留意她。

Davey: But it was really close. At one point in the second set it looked to me as if Bonnie Magoya was going to win.

戴維：但雙方真是勢均力敵。比賽到了第二盤，我一度以為邦尼．馬戈亞會取勝。

Coco: I know, but Irina won that in the end, so it all depended on the third set.

科科：不錯，但伊琳娜最後獲勝，一切取決於第三盤。

Davey: And what a third set! It had to go all the way to the tie‑break.

戴維：第三盤真精彩，一直鬥至最後的決勝局。

Coco: Yes, neither could get ahead of the other until then.

科科：你說得對，直到那一局，兩人都不相上下。

Davey: I can't believe that Irina lost two match points and still won the match.

戴維：伊琳娜輸了兩個決勝點，仍能勝出，令人難以置信。

Coco: I think what won it for her was her mental attitude. She's very strong minded and she was able to hold her nerve and come back when it really mattered.

科科：我認為她取勝是因為心理狀况良好。她意志堅强，臨危不亂，在重要關頭，得以重新振作。

英文nerve一字，出自拉丁文的nervus，本義是「筋力」。現在，nerve多指「神經」或「勇氣」，例如nerve centre是「神經中樞」，a man of nerve則是「勇敢的人」。To hold / keep one's nerve即在艱難情况之中，保持鎮定，例如：(1) If he had held his nerve when the enemy army approached, the battle would not have been lost （敵軍迫近時，他假如臨危不亂，當不會打敗仗）。(2) He kept his nerve when dealing with the angry crowd, which impressed everyone（他應付憤怒的人群，泰然自若，大家都很佩服）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。