Culture Express : Come, fans of Roald Dahl!

Matilda is a 5-year‑old girl who is intelligent beyond her years. Her love of reading is not encouraged by her parents. Growing up she realises that she is able to use her mental power to change the state or position of an object. Thus she is determined to face the domineering Miss Trunchbull. She revels in (享受) reading and would rather spend time with older folks than play with her classmates. It is through all these events that she starts unchaining (釋放) her imagination.

Matilda The Musical

Dates: From 20 Sep - 20 Oct 2019

Venue: Lyric Theatre, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, Wan Chai

Show Schedule:

Tue to Fri - 7:30pm

Sat- 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday - 1:00pm & 6:00pm

Standard Ticket Prices:

$1,245, $1,045, $845, $595, $445

Tickets available from HK Ticketing

Website:

www.matildainternational.com

■Giveaway

Do you want to get 2 tickets (B reserve) to Matilda? Answer the question below and send it with your name, address and phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 12 September 2019. 2 lucky readers will be picked and individually notified.

Question: What kinds of books do you read? Why do you read them?

Thanks: Lunchbox Theatrical Productions Limited

Text: Staff Reporter