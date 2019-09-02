Ask & Learn聞問切：Closed 也可以是形容詞

答：The arcade downstairs closes late的否定句，是 The arcade downstairs does not close late。

如果說成是 The arcade downstairs is not closed late，用了副詞late，close就是動詞，主動句就變成了被動句。不少英語學習者之所以這樣說，或許是覺得店舖是死物，不可能自行關門，所以不知不覺用了被動句，但其實沒必要。

若要用英文表達「店舖九點就關了」，較常聽到的說法是：

The store closes at 9 o'clock.

當然也會有人說The store is closed at 9 o'clock，但千萬不要以為這是一句被動句。這裏的closed是一個形容詞，而不是被動句式的過去分詞。

想像店舖開門時，我們會說The store is open 而不是 The store is opened。這裏的open和closed同樣是形容詞。

