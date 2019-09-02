Ask & Learn聞問切：Closed 也可以是形容詞

【明報專訊】問：「單位樓下的機舖很晚關門。」我知道是 The arcade downstairs closes late。若我想表示否定，即「機舖並非很晚關門。」是否簡單說The arcade downstairs is not closed late 就可以呢？
答：The arcade downstairs closes late的否定句，是 The arcade downstairs does not close late。
如果說成是 The arcade downstairs is not closed late，用了副詞late，close就是動詞，主動句就變成了被動句。不少英語學習者之所以這樣說，或許是覺得店舖是死物，不可能自行關門，所以不知不覺用了被動句，但其實沒必要。
若要用英文表達「店舖九點就關了」，較常聽到的說法是：
The store closes at 9 o'clock.
當然也會有人說The store is closed at 9 o'clock，但千萬不要以為這是一句被動句。這裏的closed是一個形容詞，而不是被動句式的過去分詞。
想像店舖開門時，我們會說The store is open 而不是 The store is opened。這裏的open和closed同樣是形容詞。
■Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!
譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)