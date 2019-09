【明報專訊】A liquid is something that, like water, flows (流動) freely and easily. Assets (資產;財產) are all those things that belong to you, including your property, belongings, money, etc. The ones you have that can be easily sold or converted into (轉換成) cash are called liquid assets. For example, when Herbie asked for a loan the man at the bank told him to bring in proof of his liquid assets. "Here they are," Herbie said.