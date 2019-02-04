Editorial：Unreasonable opposition to smart lampposts

The atmosphere of "peace, rationality and non‑violence" lasted no longer than a few days before Hong Kong's situation took a rapid turn for the worse again. After the Yuen Long MTR station was seriously damaged on Wednesday night, radical protesters clashed with police again on Saturday and Sunday, with districts such as Kwun Tong, Kowloon Bay and Tsuen Wan becoming their major "battlegrounds" one after another. On the one hand the police fired tear gas canisters, deployed water cannon trucks for the first time and, under attack, fired live ammunition at one point. On the other hand radical protesters sabotaged shops, vandalised facilities at the Cross‑Harbour Tunnel and threw Molotov cocktails everywhere. Not only have they raised the level of violence, but they have also upgraded their weapons and equipment. If we do not disown violence and say no to violence, society as a whole will have to pay a heavy price.

Apart from the "five major demands", the protests on Saturday at Kwun Tong were also about another issue, i.e. the smart lampposts in the district. Amid the growing storm of protest against proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, some people are concerned about the smart lampposts, which are fitted with cameras that they worry will become the government's tool of surveillance. On the march at Kwun Tong last weekend, some people shouted slogans saying "down with surveillance, save Hong Kong". After the lawful march ended, several smart lampposts became a target of sabotage. Protesters even took down one of the lampposts together and "dissected" it.

The "Smart City" initiative is aimed at making good use of information technology so as to enhance the management of the city and bring convenience to people. All major cities in the world are working towards this goal. Hong Kong is lagging far behind in this area and must play catch‑up as soon as possible. No doubt technology is a two‑edged sword. A smart lamppost is equipped with all sorts of sensors and surveillance cameras in order to collect different kinds of real‑time data of the city. This, however, has to be balanced with concern over privacy. When the smart lamppost initiative was introduced in Chicago, the US, there were doubts over identity recognition and secret voice recording and surveillance as the lampposts were able to calculate the number of people passing a spot via mobile phone network signals and measure noise levels. The government made quite a lot of efforts to dispel such doubts. In Hong Kong, the government has reiterated recently that the smart lampposts do not have face recognition functions, nor are they capable of detecting an identity card or reading its data. They will only be used to collect data of the city such as traffic, meteorology and air quality. Some functions involving the issue of privacy, such as the use of cameras to monitor black spots of the illegal dumping of construction waste, will not be activated until society has reached a consensus. But some people still harbour suspicions that there is a hidden, malicious agenda behind the lampposts.

There is a mistrust in the government pervading society. The controversy over smart lampposts is exactly a reflection of such an atmosphere. However, if such an attitude is taken to extremes, caution should be taken lest it could become irrational and anti‑tech. Hong Kong people embrace freedom and are against surveillance systems such as mainland China's "Skynet". However, it will be a retrograde step for Hong Kong if it rejects the building of a smart city because of political distrust.

明報社評 2019.08.26：毁柱反智只講陰謀論 暴力升級社會要說不

暴力周末重臨，過去兩天九龍和荃葵青的衝突，暴力程度與武器裝備都進一步升級。

「和理非」（和平、理性、非暴力）氛圍持續不了數天，香港局勢又急轉直下，繼周三晚港鐵元朗站遭嚴重破壞之後，周六周日激進示威者又與警方爆發激鬥，觀塘、九龍灣、荃灣等區先後成為「主戰場」，這邊廂警方施放催淚彈、首次出動水炮車、遇襲下一度實彈開槍，那邊廂激進示威者亦破壞店舖及紅隧設施，投擲燃燒彈，火頭處處，不僅暴力升級，連武器裝備亦在升級。倘若不再與暴力切割、不向暴力說不，整個社會都要付出沉重代價。

周六觀塘區的示威，除了「五大訴求」，還有另一個議題，就是區內的智慧燈柱。適逢反修例風暴愈演愈烈，有人關注智慧燈柱裝有攝錄鏡頭，會否成為政府監控工具。周末觀塘區遊行期間，有人沿途高叫「反監控，救香港」等口號。合法遊行結束後，多支智慧燈柱成為破壞目標，示威者還合力將其中一支拉倒並「肢解」。

「智慧城市」旨在善用資訊科技，改善城市管理便民利民，世界各大城市都在朝這方向努力，香港已然落後太多，必須盡快趕上。當然，科技是一把雙刃劍，智慧燈柱可以配備各式感應器和監察鏡頭，蒐集城市各類實時數據，惟同時亦要平衡私隱考慮，美國芝加哥初推智慧燈柱計劃，便曾因為以手機網絡信號偵測人流，以及收音測量噪音，一度惹來身分辨識、秘密錄音監控等疑雲，當局花了不少工夫釋疑。在香港，近期政府再三強調智慧燈柱沒有人臉識別功能，亦不能偵測或讀取身分證資料，只用作收集城市數據，例如交通、氣象、空氣質素等，至於部分涉及私隱的功能，諸如以攝影機監察非法傾倒建築廢物黑點等，在社會未有共識前都不會啟用，然而部分人仍懷疑智慧燈柱背後包藏禍心。

刻下社會瀰漫不信任政府的情緒，圍繞智慧燈柱的爭議，折射了這一氛圍，可是若將這種情况推向極致，亦要小心脫離了合理性、變成反智反科技。港人崇尚自由，抗拒類似內地「天網」一類監控系統，可是如果因為政治不信任問題，變成否定智慧城市建設，結果只會給香港開倒車。

■Glossary

dissect：cut into pieces for the purpose of study

two-edged：having two possible meanings or results, one good and one bad

take sth to extremes：to act or be forced to act in a way that is far from normal or reasonable