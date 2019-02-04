Editorial : Boycott of classes in secondary schools — not a good idea

This summer holiday has coincided with the anti‑amendment movement. Even primary school students know that a momentous event has taken place in Hong Kong. No doubt innumerable university students, secondary school students and teachers have taken part in peaceful protests. Some violent events have also seen the participation of secondary school students and young teachers. Though the summer holiday is drawing to an end, the political storm is continuing. The student unions of ten tertiary institutions have declared that they will convene a rally to boycott classes on the first day of school (September 2) and begin two weeks of protest in their respective institutions. "Classes will be skipped, but they will continue to study," as their slogan says. They have not ruled out the possibility of extending their action indefinitely. Meanwhile some political organisations have built a platform with student concern groups to call for a boycott of secondary school classes. Some organisers have advocated for "one boycott every week", asking students to stop attending classes on Mondays. Given the fact that a general boycott of secondary school classes has been called, the secretary for education has written to school supervisors and headmasters stressing that no one should incite or encourage such a boycott action. Some sponsoring bodies have also said that they do not support class boycotts.

As a way to issue political demands, boycotts of classes inevitably disrupt the regular studies of students. There are many factors that determine whether a boycott is appropriate or not. We cannot simply say that "adults have the right to walk out, so students have the right to boycott classes too" and rationalise all boycott actions. University students are mostly adults and thus should be capable of considering what is important and what is not. They also possess adequate independent thinking skills to determine whether to participate in different kinds of political activities and shoulder responsibility for their actions. People have different views on a boycott of classes in universities. Though not everyone will give their support, most of them will respect their choice. But it is a completely different situation in secondary schools.

Universities are where adults undertake in‑depth studies. Secondary and primary schools, in comparison, are where schoolchildren receive basic education and grow. A boycott of classes will not only affect the operations of secondary and primary schools, but also obstruct students' normal studies. Tertiary students are supposed to have reached a certain level of mental maturity. But there is a high degree of diversity among secondary students. In terms of the breadth of the mind and mental maturity, a form one student who has just begun secondary school is hardly comparable to a form six student preparing for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (DSE). Talking about the issue of a boycott of classes recently, the Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union has also mentioned that secondary students become mature at different rates and have varying abilities to analyse social events independently, making them unsuitable to engage in collective boycotts of classes or expression of political stances. In the past when specific secondary students demanded that they boycott classes, schools often arranged for them to do so on campus unless they had a parent's letter. As the number of participants was limited and most of the participants were in senior forms, the situation was not particularly problematic. What is being advocated is "one boycott every week", which is a different matter. Ip Kin‑yuen, the lawmaker for the education functional constituency, also says that routine boycotts of classes have a huge effect on education and are not good for society and the development of students.

明報社評2019.08.23：師生情緒要關注 中學罷課不可取

開學在即，由大學到中學，都有人號召罷課。

今個暑假適逢反修例風暴，即使是小學生也知道香港發生了大事。參與過反修例和平示威的大學生、中學生和教師固然不計其數，一些暴力事件中，也出現了中學生和年輕教師的身影。暑假來到尾聲，這場政治風暴仍然持續，10間大專院校的學生會表示，將在開學日（9月2日）發起罷課集會，並在各自院校發起兩星期的「罷課不罷學」行動，不排除稍後會將行動升級至無限期罷課；有政治組織則與一些學生關注組籌組平台，號召中學生罷課，有組織者呼籲開學後「一周一罷」，逢星期一罷課。針對有人發起中學生大罷課，日前教育局長向全港校監及校長發信，強調任何人不應煽動或鼓動罷課，有辦學團體亦表示不支持罷課。

罷課作為一種表達政治訴求的手段，無可避免會影響學生正常學習，恰當與否要視乎很多因素，不能簡單說「成年人有罷工自由，所以學生也有罷課自由」，將一切罷課行動合理化。大學生大多是成年人，應該懂得權衡輕重，亦有足夠獨立思考能力，決定是否參與各類政治活動，並為自己的行為負責。對於大學生罷課，不同市民也許會有不同看法，未必人人支持，然而大體都會予以尊重。可是中學生的情况卻截然不同。

大學是成年人鑽研學問的地方，相比之下，中學和小學則是學童接受基礎教育的園地，也是他們成長的地方，罷課不單影響中小學運作，亦會妨礙學生正常學習。大專生的心智成熟程度，理應已經達到一定水平，可是中學生的情况卻相當參差，剛剛升中的中一生，跟準備應付DSE的中六生，無論識見和成熟程度都難以相提並論，最近教協談及罷課問題，亦提到中學生成長有快有慢，對社會事件的獨立判斷能力參差，不適合集體罷課或政治表態。以往個別中學生提出罷課，校方通常安排他們校內停課，要有家長信方可校外停課，由於規模有限、參與者多為高中生，一般問題不大，可是眼下醞釀的卻是「一周一罷」，情况有別。立法會教育界議員葉建源亦指出，罷課恆常化對教育會有很大影響，對社會和學生發展並非好事。

■Glossary

coincide : to take place at the same time

momentous : very important or serious, especially because there may be important results

rationalise : to find a logical reason to explain attitudes, actions, etc.