Editorial : Extrajudicial use of force must not be condoned

Since the outbreak of protests against proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, violent clashes between police and radical protesters have happened repeatedly. Protesters claim that the police have used excessive force, while the police stress that they have only employed "an appropriate and necessary degree of force" to stop the increasingly violent behaviour of radical protesters. Both sides insist that only their side is in the right. Sometimes it takes the judiciary or an independent investigation to determine whether the police, an agency authorised to use force legally, have acted in an excessive manner when enforcing the law. Take the case of Franklin Chu King‑wai, a police officer who was accused of attacking a pedestrian with his baton during the Occupy movement. Though Chu stressed that he "sincerely believed that" the use of force was necessary to prevent occupation, the court ultimately found him guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. However, the case concerning the drunken man in his sixties this time is not about whether excessive force has been used during law enforcement. It is about the use of extrajudicial force with a deliberate intention to cause bodily harm. This definitely exceeds the limits of the police's power to use force legally.

Piecing together information supplied by different sides, the man in question, then intoxicated, was having an argument with someone at Sheung Shui that day. After police arrived at the scene, he went to blows with them, allegedly hitting one of them in the face. The man snapped after his arrest, and was ultimately sent to the "disturbed patient room" at North District Hospital where he received treatment and was put under observation. The ward was guarded by police. According to CCTV footage of the hospital, the man was lying on the bed when police officers slapped him on the face and pulled his hair. A police officer pulled open his eyes forcefully, while another police officer trained the light of his torch on his eyes at close range. The policemen not only punched him but also poked his genitals with a baton. The family of the man even claim that police officers used an upper garment soiled by his own urine to cover his mouth and nose, issuing verbal threats afterwards. The man had a torn tendon in the ring finger of his right hand after the incident. There were bruises all over his body, blood came out of the corners of his mouth, and his genitals were painful.

The details of the case have to be further investigated. However, judging from the CCTV footage only, the police who assaulted the man did so not because they had a rush of blood to the head. Nor were their actions "honest mistakes" like the injuries caused to others accidentally. Those were deliberate actions to cause bodily harm. Obviously, serious crimes were committed. Under the influence of alcohol, the man had had his limbs tied to the bed. It was difficult for him to resist any action by the police. What the police did was tantamount to physical abuse. It is difficult to justify such actions, as it is impossible for such actions to have been inadvertent mistakes.

There is a mistrust of the police force pervading society. The police must take real action to demonstrate that they will fairly and justly handle the case so as to do justice to the man. The black sheep of the police force must not be let off. Furthermore, the police force should strengthen its internal discipline and control to ensure that front‑line police officers have learnt a lesson from the case involving the "seven police officers" and remember that they must never contemplate the use of extrajudicial force in any circumstance.

■Glossary

extrajudicial : happening outside the normal power of the law

intoxicated : under the influence of alcohol or drugs

snap : to suddenly be unable to control your feelings any longer because the situation has become too difficult