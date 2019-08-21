Editorial : Shenzhen's new positioning

Last year Shenzhen saw its GDP reaching 2.42 trillion RMB, overtaking Hong Kong for the first time to become the "front runner" in the Greater Bay Area. Though Hong Kong's GDP per capita is still double that of Shenzhen, it cannot be denied that Shenzhen's growth momentum is considerable. Thanks to active promotion by its government, high and new technology is now the most important driving force behind Shenzhen's development. This is in marked contrast with Hong Kong's lack of variety in its economic structure and its lack of growth momentum. The publication of "Guidelines on supporting Shenzhen in building a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics" marks Shenzhen's new positioning in the new era of mainland China's modernisation and development.

The central government has made nineteen points concerning Shenzhen's building of a "pilot demonstration area", covering such areas as the economy, the rule of law, culture, people's livelihood and the environment. Unlike past ideas such as "coastal open cities" and "free trade zones", the building of "a pilot demonstration area" means that Shenzhen will transition from reform and opening up that centres around the economic arena to deepened reform in broader aspects, setting an example to other cities. The document demands that Shenzhen "accelerate the implementation of a developmental strategy driven by innovation", consolidate its advantage in terms of innovation brought about by the deeper integration of "the industry, academia and the research sector" and build a comprehensive national science centre with Shenzhen as its base; that Shenzhen continuously increase its openness towards Hong Kong and Macao with institutional innovation at its core and accelerate cooperation in innovation and technology between Shenzhen and Hong Kong to promote the development of the Greater Bay Area; that Shenzhen strengthen the building of a government underpinned by the rule of law and fully enhance its levels of democracy and the rule of law so as to create a fair, transparent business environment where the rule of law ranks among the best in the world; and that Shenzhen improve governmental administration and services and enhance its social security system.

The upheavals in Hong Kong in recent months, including the storming of Beijing's liaison office, have had wide repercussions on the mainland. Now the central government is supporting Shenzhen in its building of a "pilot demonstration area" and has mentioned a number of objectives and tasks including the building of a modernised economic system and a top‑notch international business environment underpinned by the rule of law, the acceleration of innovation and technology development and the promotion of the trial and pilot scheme for the internationalisation of the RMB. These objectives and tasks seem to involve areas where Hong Kong has long had an advantage or goals which the city is working towards. However, those who argue that the central government is replacing Hong Kong with Shenzhen because of the controversy over the amendment have misinterpreted the situation. The mainland authorities attach great importance to long‑term planning. Documents like the latest concerning Shenzhen are often a long time in the making — it is impossible for them to be built from scratch within merely two months. Late last year when Chinese president Xi Jinping was on a tour of inspection in Shenzhen, he proposed for the first time the building of a "pilot demonstration area". Back then the SAR government had not come up with the idea of amending the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance yet. There is no factual basis for lumping the two issues together.

The Greater Bay Area is itself about how to promote the integrated development of the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao within the framework of "One country, two systems". If Shenzhen and Hong Kong show by example how to enhance interconnection in multiple aspects, they will become the role models for interconnection between other cities in the Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong.

明報社評2019.08.20：深圳新定位無關港局 香港要爭氣善用機遇

中央支持深圳抓住粵港澳大灣區建設機遇，建設「中國特色社會主義先行示範區」，目標是要成為競爭力、創新力、影響力卓著的全球標杆城市。

去年深圳GDP達到2.42萬億元人民幣，首度超越香港，成為大灣區「一哥」。論人均GDP，香港仍比深圳高出一倍，可是深圳發展勢頭無疑凌厲，在當地政府積極推動下，高新科技成為深圳發展最重要動力，較諸香港經濟產業結構單一化、發展動力不足，對比鮮明。這次中央發布《關於支持深圳建設中國特色社會主義先行示範區的意見》（下稱《意見》），標誌深圳在內地現代化建設新時代，有了新定位。

中央就深圳建設「先行示範區」提出19條意見，涵蓋經濟、法治、文化、民生、環境等領域。有別於以往的「沿海開放城市」、「自貿區」等概念，建設「先行示範區」，意味深圳將從主要圍繞經濟領域的改革開放，轉向更廣闊領域深化改革，向其他城市發揮示範作用。《意見》要求深圳「加快實施創新驅動發展戰略」，強化「產學研」深度融合創新優勢，建設以深圳為主陣地的綜合國家科學中心；以制度創新為核心，不斷提升對港澳開放水平，加快深港科技創新合作，助推大灣區建設；加強法治政府建設，全面提升民主法治建設水平，營造公平、透明的國際一流法治營商環境；優化政府管理和服務，完善社會保障體系。

近月香港局勢動盪，衝擊中聯辦等事件，在內地惹來很大迴響。中央支持深圳建設「先行示範區」，提及多項目標任務，諸如建設現代化經濟體系、國際一流法治營商環境、加快創科發展，以至推進人民幣國際化先行先試等，似乎都是香港既有強項或發展目標，然而若因此說中央由於反修例風暴，欲以深圳取代香港，則是誤讀。內地重視長遠規劃，像《意見》這類文件，往往經過長時間醞釀才出台，不會在短短兩個月由無變有。去年底國家主席習近平考察深圳，首度提出建設「先行示範區」，當時特區政府還未有修訂《逃犯條例》的構思，將兩件事扯在一起，與事實不符。

大灣區本身就涉及如何在一國兩制框架之下，推進內地與港澳融合發展，深圳與香港在多方面加強互聯互通上的「先行示範」，可成為大灣區其他城市與香港互融互動的樣板。

■Glossary

endeavour : an attempt to do sth, especially sth new or difficult

in the making : in the process of becoming sth or of being made

from scratch : from the very beginning, not using any of the work done earlier