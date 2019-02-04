Over the past few weeks, Saturdays and Sundays have caused anxiety among people. Radical protesters besieged police stations and engaged in clashes with police, and these scenes seem to have become a new normal in the news. The past two days, in comparison, have been "relatively peaceful". Though there were sporadic violent incidents on Saturday, at least no bricks were hurled, nothing was set on fire, no tear gas canisters were fired and no men in white were present. After the march to "recover Hung Hom and To Kwa Wan", some protesters were at one point gathered outside Mong Kok police station, focusing laser beams on the station and throwing eggs at it. But no serious incidents came of that.

To return to the path of "peace, rationality and non‑violence", it is necessary for Hong Kong to disown violence. Judging from the developments over the past two months, Hong Kong people's insistence on "peace, rationality and non‑violence" has shown signs of weakening indeed. The latest CUHK opinion poll commissioned by this newspaper shows that over 65% of respondents believe that the police have used excessive force, while about 40% of them believe radical protesters have done so. Those who insist that protests must be "peaceful, rational and non‑violent" make up 72% of the total, falling heavily by 11 percentage points from mid‑June. The conduct of the poll overlapped with the violence that broke out on August 11 in a number of districts and the paralysis at the airport. But the poll does not reflect the effect of the violent incident at the airport on Tuesday night last week. It is difficult to determine whether public sentiments about violence will change again following what has happened recently. But it merits concern that the proportion of people insisting on the "peace, rationality and non‑violence" principle has declined significantly.

There is one thing that is particularly worthy of attention in the latest survey on "peace, rationality and non‑violence". Though those who support "peace, rationality and non‑violence" have fallen by about ten percentage points, the percentage of those who don't agree with the insistence on "peace, rationality and non‑violence" has risen modestly from 6.1% to 9.6%. The truly significant increase is in the proportion of respondents who "fairly agree" with that, which has risen dramatically from 10% to 17.7%. These people are dissatisfied with the government and the police, and their insistence on "peace, rationality and non‑violence" has wavered. But they also find it hard to say outright that they do not agree with the insistence on "peace, rationality and non‑violence". The urgent task at hand is to strive for these people's renewed espousal of "peace, rationality and non‑violence". To curb violence completely, all sides of society need to say "no" to violence continuously and more vocally, at the same time disowning violence. At the same time the government has to show a greater degree of sincerity to reconcile with the public. The latest poll shows that 80% of respondents support an independent investigation into the controversy over the amendment. The government can first promise to set up an independent commission of inquiry and kick start the process after calm is restored in society. We believe that such an action will help encourage all sides to disown violence.

明報社評2019.08.19：「和理非」一天並不足夠 反暴力氛圍仍待鞏固

香港面臨暴力吞噬，形勢空前嚴峻，連日來社會上反對暴力的聲音排山倒海，向暴力說不的氛圍，初步浮現。剛過去的兩天，可說是近期相對「最和平」的周六周日，然而這是否曇花一現，仍然有待觀察。

過去數周，每逢周六周日都是令人忐忑不安的日子。激進示威者包圍警署、與警方激鬥，彷彿已是「例牌」新聞畫面。相比之下，過去兩天算是「相對平靜」，儘管周六仍有一些暴力攻擊事件，惟起碼沒有擲磚縱火，也沒有催淚彈，亦沒有白衣人。周末「光復紅土」遊行後，部分示威者一度在旺角警署外聚集，以激光照射警署和擲蛋，然而最終未有嚴重亂事發生。

香港要重回「和理非」之路，必須與暴力切割，觀乎近兩個月的發展，港人對於「和理非」的堅持，確實有轉弱之勢。本報委託中大所作的最新民調顯示，認為警方和激進示威者過分使用武力的受訪者，前者比率超過六成半，後者亦約有四成；認同參與抗議活動一定要堅持「和理非」的受訪者，則有72%，比率較6月中旬大跌11個百分點。有關調查進行的時段，涵蓋了8．11多區暴力事件，以及癱瘓機場一事，惟未及反映上周二晚發生的機場暴力事件。經過最近幾天的事情，民情對暴力的看法會否再生變化，暫難斷言，可是堅持「和理非」原則的受訪者顯著下降，確實令人關注。

最新民調對於「和理非」的看法，有一點值得特別留意。雖然堅持「和理非」的支持度下跌了一成，然而不同意堅持「和理非」的比例，升幅尚算有限，只由6.1%升至9.6%，真正顯著增加的，是選擇「（同意度）一般」的受訪者，比率由原先的一成，急升至17.7％。這批人不滿政府和警方，對於應否堅持「和理非」有動搖，可是他們同時亦覺得，不同意堅持「和理非」原則這種說話，實在很難說得出口，眼下要務應該是爭取他們重新擁抱「和理非」。為了釜底抽薪遏止暴力，各界需要繼續加緊向暴力說不，與暴力切割，同時政府亦應展示更多誠意與民和解。最新民調顯示，八成受訪者支持就修例風波展開獨立調查，政府可以先承諾成立獨立調查委員會，待社會平靜後才啟動調查，這樣做相信也有助於鼓勵各方與暴力切割。

■Glossary

ephemeral : lasting or used for only a short period of time

modestly : in a way that is not very extreme, expensive, important, etc.

waver : to be or become weak or unsteady