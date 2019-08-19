Editorial : Donald Trump's tweets on HK

Over the past few days, the governments of the US and many European nations have voiced concern about Hong Kong's situation. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, said that "everything must be done to prevent violence and to find possibilities for a solution within the framework of dialogue" under "One country, two systems" and the Basic Law, both of which guarantee freedoms of Hong Kong residents. The French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs also called on the HKSAR government to engage in dialogue with protesters to seek a peaceful way to resolve the crisis. US president Donald Trump even talked about Hong Kong for two days in a row, mentioning the mainland troops stationed in Shenzhen. He also expressed hope that the turbulence in Hong Kong could be resolved peacefully in such a way that nobody got killed or injured. Though what each of the leaders has said is different in content, that they spoke with one voice within such a short period of time would not have been without reason.

The paralysis at Hong Kong International Airport the other day affected many international flights. However, there is one possibility that cannot be ruled out — that there are other factors in so many countries' concern about Hong Kong's situation. On the mainland, footage has been circulated recently showing a heavy presence of military police and vehicles in Shenzhen. Yesterday foreign news agencies even reported that thousands of soldiers of the People's Liberation Army participated in a parade at a Shenzhen sports stadium. Yang Jiechi, who is in charge of foreign affairs in the central government, met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York on Tuesday to "exchange views" over Sino‑US relations. There is no way for outsiders to ascertain whether they talked about Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's situation has been very difficult itself. It has now become even more perilous after Donald Trump suddenly linked the Hong Kong issue with Sino‑US trade talks. Trump tweeted that "Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!" He also suggested meeting with Xi Jinping to discuss Hong Kong's situation. Some members of Congress even warned that they would seek sanctions against China if Beijing deployed the People's Liberation Army.

Trump's tweet is ambiguous in meaning, leading to multiple interpretations. What is clear, however, is that Trump has linked Hong Kong's situation with the trade talks for the first time, signalling a markedly different stance than that displayed two weeks previously, when he expressed his intention to stand by by stressing that that was an issue "between Hong Kong and China". It is impossible to know the White House's calculations. But it merits attention that on the same day when he made the bystander's comment, he escalated the trade war and announced that starting from September 1 a 10% tariff would be imposed on the remaining US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods. As for his latest comment on Hong Kong, it was made on the same day as the White House's decision to delay the tariff on some of the Chinese goods in a remarkable coincidence.

Hong Kong is standing on the edge of a precipice. To prevent Hong Kong from being held to ransom by the rivalling powers or the interference of the People's Liberation Army, all sides of society must say no to violence and stop violence as soon as possible to stabilise the situation.

明報社評2019.08.16：美國走到台前 港局波譎雲詭

香港動盪成為國際焦點，美國總統特朗普又改口風，首度將中美貿易談判與香港問題掛鈎，又提議與國家主席習近平會面，討論香港情况。

過去數天，歐美多國政府紛紛開腔關注香港局勢，德國總理默克爾呼籲各方盡一切努力阻止暴力，在一國兩制和《基本法》保障自由的大框架下，透過對話尋求可行解決方案；法國外長亦促請特區政府與示威者對話，尋找和平化解危機的方法。美國特朗普更連續兩天談及香港，提到有內地部隊在深圳集結，又說希望香港動盪局面能夠和平解決，沒有人傷亡。各國領袖具體表述不盡相同，可是在短時間內如此異口同聲，不會是無緣無故。

日前香港國際機場癱瘓，影響大量國際航班，可是多國關注香港局勢，不能排除有其他因素。最近內地流傳大批武警車輛在深圳集結的片段，昨天外電更報道，數千名解放軍在深圳一個體育館閱兵。主管中央外事工作的楊潔篪，周二在紐約與美國國務卿蓬佩奧會晤，就中美關係「交換意見」，兩人有否談及香港，外界無從得知。

香港局勢本已相當嚴峻，特朗普忽然將香港問題扯上中美貿易談判，令情况變得更為凶險。特朗普表示，「中國當然希望與美國達成貿易協議，但請北京首先人道地處理香港」，又提出與習近平見面，談論香港情况。有美國國會議員更警告，若北京出動解放軍，會尋求制裁中國，云云。

特朗普的推文語意不清晰，各方解讀不一，然而無可置疑的是，這是特朗普首次將香港情况與貿易談判掛鈎，跟兩周前強調這是「香港與北京之間的事情」，擺出置身事外姿態，口風明顯有異。華府有何盤算無法得知，不過值得留意的是，特朗普本月初發表「置身事外」言論的同一天，他將貿易戰升級，宣布9月1日起向餘下3000億美元中國貨加徵10％關稅；至於今次有關香港的發言，則「巧合」地跟華府決定押後向部分中國貨徵稅的同日發表。

現時香港已屆危急存亡之秋，若要避免成為大國博弈注碼，又或出現解放軍介入的局面，社會各界必須向暴力說不，盡快停止暴力，讓局勢穩定下來。

■Glossary

focal : the focal thing is the one that people pay most attention to

presence : a group of people, especially soldiers, who have been sent to a place to deal with a particular situation

perilous : very dangerous