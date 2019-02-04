With its operation affected by protests, the airport was paralysed for two days in a row. Yesterday its operation gradually returned to normal at last, as the court had issued an interim injunction prohibiting anyone from interfering with the proper use of the airport. Still, the actions taken by the radical protesters on Tuesday, i.e. the blockage of passages, the prevention of others from departing, and the verbal and physical abuses of tourists have provoked quite a huge backlash in society. Some tourists believe that protesters should have vented their dissatisfaction on the government instead of holding people's daily lives to ransom and infringing other people's freedoms and rights.

The move to paralyse the airport was a rash one. It has taken protesters no closer to the demands they have been fighting for, but has instead harmed Hong Kong society's interests as a whole. The violence at the airport on Tuesday night was particularly frowned upon. It is deemed unacceptable even by those who sympathise with the protests. In the incidents, two men from the mainland were surrounded by protesters one after another. Suspecting that one of them was a police officer from the mainland and the other a fake reporter, some protesters not only hit them but also tied their limbs with cable ties. They also rummaged around in their belongings and inspected their identifications, even trying to pull off the trousers of one of them. Kwok Ka‑ki, a lawmaker on the scene, appealed to the protesters for calm. "You accuse the police of vigilantism. You are doing exactly the same thing," he confronted them. But the protesters refused to let the two men go. The saga dragged on for hours before the two mainlanders were set free.

In mass movements, the majority of participants are usually supporters of "peace, rationality and non‑violence". But very often it is the radicals, who are in the minority, that are the most vocal. When they play an increasingly important role in struggles and those who are relatively moderate tend not to break off with or disown them, it is possible for the whole movement to be spearheaded (or even hijacked) by the handful of radicals. One example was the 1989 democratic movement in Beijing.

As recent changes in public sentiments show, there are many people who are angry at the police's forceful enforcement of the law, but they also show fatigue, weariness and anxiety concerning the increasing violence. Violence brings about only destruction but not construction. After two months of upheavals and false starts, it is time for all sectors in society to disown violence and fully embrace the path of "peace, rationality and non‑violence" again. It should become the leading force with its voice reamplified.

明報社評2019.08.15：邪路私刑觸目驚心 正途回歸「和理非」

香港機場周二晚發生的暴力事件，在社會引起廣泛迴響。有參與過機場反修例集會的市民認為，激進示威者圍毆他人做法過火，泛民議員亦表示，機場周二發生的暴力行為是錯誤，呼籲「停一停、想一想」。香港是文明社會，任何濫用私刑的行為都不能接受，各界必須清晰向暴力說不，不能支吾其詞，顧左右而言他。暴力不能解決問題，社會應該全面回歸「和平、理性、非暴力」道路，與暴力行為切割。

機場運作受示威活動影響，連續兩天陷入癱瘓。隨着法庭頒布臨時禁制令，禁止任何人干擾機場正常使用，昨天機場運作終於逐步恢復正常，然而激進示威者周二堵塞通道阻撓他人離境，甚至指罵、推撞旅客，在社會確實惹來甚大反彈，有旅客認為，示威者有不滿應該針對政府，不應該用民生作威脅，侵犯他人自由權利。

癱瘓機場是一次鹵莽的行動，對示威者所爭取的訴求無濟於事，反而損害香港社會整體利益，至於周二晚發生的機場暴力事件，就更加令人側目，即使是一些同情示威活動的市民，也覺得難以接受。事件中，有兩名內地男子分別遭激進示威者包圍。有示威者懷疑他們是公安及冒認記者，除了動粗打人、用索帶綑綁手腳，又搜查男子的隨身物品和證件，甚至嘗試拉下其中一人的褲。立法會議員郭家麒在現場呼籲示威者冷靜，質問「你們罵警察行私刑，你自己又行私刑」，可是示威者拒絕放人。事件擾攘數小時，兩名內地男子才得以脫身。

大型群眾運動，佔大多數的通常都是「和理非」支持者，惟論聲音最響的，很多時卻是少數激進派。當激進派在鬥爭中的角色愈來愈吃重，相對溫和的參與者又傾向不分化不切割，就有可能出現少數激進派主導（甚或挾持）整場運動的情况，北京八九民運正是一例。

觀乎近期民情變化，不少人對警方強硬執法有不滿，同時亦對暴力事件愈演愈烈感到疲憊、厭倦和憂慮。暴力只會帶來破壞，不會帶來建設，經過了兩個月的動盪和折騰，社會各方需要與暴力切割，全面重返「和理非」道路，讓主流「和理非」聲音重新壯大，成為主導力量。

■Glossary

disown : to decide that you no longer want to be connected with or responsible for sb/sth

be frowned upon : If something is frowned upon or is frowned on, people disapprove of it

rummage : to move things around carelessly while searching for sth