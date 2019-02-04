Editorial：The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

Intermediate-range missiles are only vehicles for weapons. They can carry conventional or nuclear warheads. As its name indicates, the INF is primarily about limiting strategic nuclear weapons. Since last October Donald Trump had been declaring his intention to withdraw from the INF. He kick‑started the process in February, and the withdrawal became effective on August 2. With Russia also announcing the withdrawal, the treaty has become defunct.

The US cited two reasons for its withdrawal. The first was that Russia had been in violation of the treaty for a long time. The second was that China was not included in the treaty. John Bolton, the national security adviser of the White House, said last week that China had already deployed thousands of intermediate-range missiles. However, as China was not a contracting nation of the treaty, "they were free to do what they wanted" with such missiles. China, however, claimed it had far fewer nuclear weapons than the US and Russia, therefore it should not be involved in negotiations on the reduction of nuclear weapons.

The claims of China and the US are both correct. The US was referring to the number of China's intermediate-range missiles, while China, the number of its warheads. The US wants to limit China's intermediate-range missiles, as China has an advantage in this aspect. However, as conventional intermediate-range missiles are conventional weapons, it is not convincing to include them in negotiations on strategic arms control.

The US faces two bottlenecks in the development of intermediate-range missiles for the deployment in the Asia‑Pacific region. The first is scale. Though the US possesses the necessary technology, it does not mean that it can easily rebuild its strength in intermediate‑range missiles in the short term. Having the technology is different from having a model of cost‑effective mass production, and it is not easy to draw level with China's 1,200 intermediate‑range missiles. The second is diplomacy. After the US announced its intention to deploy intermediate‑range missiles in the Asia‑Pacific region, China's reactions were strong. It said that it would "have no choice but to take necessary countermeasures". The Filipino and Australian governments have said that they would not allow the US to deploy the missiles. South Korean politicians are also worried about a repetition of Chinese sanctions resulting from the introduction of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system.

Though Japan, mindful of its own interests, hopes to limit China's development of missiles, the introduction of intermediate‑range missiles that can carry nuclear warheads would be a violation of its denuclearisation policy and could provoke a domestic backlash. Furthermore, Sino‑Japanese relations have been strong since the beginning of this year. Last week the two sides announced the resumption of strategic dialogue, which had been suspended for seven years. This showed that both sides intend to create a conducive atmosphere for Xi Jinping's official visit to Japan next year. If the US is determined to deploy land‑based intermediate‑range missiles on the periphery of China, it will be likely that new rounds of diplomatic rivalry in the Asia‑Pacific region will be triggered.

明報社評 2019.08.12：美逼中國談「中導」 亞太地緣新博弈

美國自8月2日正式退出與俄羅斯締結42年的《中程導彈條約》之後，美國國防部長埃斯珀公開表示，希望在亞太地區部署陸基中程導彈，引起了中俄兩國的強烈反應，也牽動了亞太地區多國的神經。

中程導彈只是一種武器載具，既可安裝常規彈頭，亦可安裝核子彈頭。從名稱看，INF主要意義是限制戰略核子武器。特朗普自去年10月就揚言要退出INF，今年2月啟動退出程序，本月2日生效。俄羅斯亦宣布退出，令INF壽終正寢。

美國退出INF的理由有兩條，一是指俄方長期違約，另一就是指未納入中國。白宮國家安全顧問博爾頓上周就明言，中國已經部署了幾千枚中程導彈，由於中國不是INF締約國，「他們可以自由部署這類導彈」。但中方則聲稱，中國的核武數量遠遠低於美俄，不應被拉進核裁軍談判。

其實中美雙方講的都沒錯，美方講的是中國的中程導彈數量，中方講的是中國的核彈頭數量。美方其實是想限制中國佔優的常規中導，但常規中導畢竟屬於常規武器，列入戰略軍控談判議題欠缺說服力。

美國要發展中導並在亞太區部署，面臨兩大樽頸，一是規模，雖然美國具有必要的技術，但並不等於可在短期內輕易重建常規中導力量。擁有技術與符合效益的量產是兩回事，更何况要達到與中國約1200枚中導的同樣規模並非易事；二是外交，當美國宣布要在亞太區部署中導後，中方反應強烈，稱「將不得不採取必要的反制措施」。菲律賓、澳洲政府已公開聲明不會讓美方部署，韓國政界亦擔心重演引入薩德反導系統遭中方制裁的一幕。

雖然日本從本身利益希望限制中國導彈發展，但引入可裝核彈頭的中程導彈，違反其無核化政策，可能引發國內的反對聲浪。再加上中日關係今年以來改善勢頭強勁，雙方剛於上周宣布重啟停頓了7年的戰略對話，顯示雙方有意為明年習近平官式訪日維持良好氛圍。相信，如果美國執意要在中國周邊部署陸基中導，勢必會引發亞太地緣政治的新一輪博弈。

■Glossary

warhead：the explosive part of a missile

bottleneck：anything that delays development or progress

mindful：remembering sb/sth and considering them or it when you do sth