Editorial : Travel warnings against HK

The anti‑amendment protests broke out in early June. After what happened in Admiralty on June 12, Australia became the first country to call on its citizens to mind their safety when travelling to Hong Kong and avoid public assemblies so as to prevent being caught up in violence. Japan, Singapore, Canada and other countries followed suit. After the Yuen Long attacks on July 21 and the siege of Beijing's liaison office, even more countries issued travel warnings against Hong Kong. The UK, for example, warned that as violent incidents happened repeatedly after peaceful protests in many Hong Kong districts, its citizens should avoid public facilities such as shopping malls and MTR stations on Saturdays and Sundays. Turmoil continued in August, with violence mushrooming on Hong Kong Island, in Kowloon and the New Territories last Monday. Foreign governments were gravely concerned ​about the situation. Now the State Department of the US has raised its travel warning level for Hong Kong, citing Hong Kong's "civil unrest". The possibility of even more countries following suit cannot be ruled out.

The US has a four‑tiered travel advisory system. The highest level is "do not travel". The US has now raised the travel warning against Hong Kong to the second tier, i.e. "exercise increased caution", advising its citizens to pay attention to safety risks. Though the warning is not as serious as "reconsider travel" (level 3), it has already dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong's image as a safe city for tourists. In the US's travel advisory system, "civil unrest" refers to a situation in which "political, economic, religious, and/or ethnic instability exists and may cause violence, major disruptions, and/or safety risks". Before Ukraine held its elections last month, the US raised the travel advisory level for Ukraine in June to "exercise increased caution" citing "civil unrest" and other reasons.

Last week US president Donald Trump said that "riots" in Hong Kong had been going on for a long time. The State Department's decision is not very surprising. From foreign governments' point of view, the violence on August 5 was a dangerous development. With violence mushrooming in every district, tourist areas have also been affected. To protect the safety of their citizens, it is necessary for these countries to act accordingly.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau says that he will try to explain to foreign countries that Hong Kong is still a place where visitors are welcome. However, foreigners' anxiety about upheavals in Hong Kong cannot be relieved with words. The most important thing is to ease the tensions gradually. It takes forceful as well as softly‑softly tactics to stop violence. A fundamental solution is also needed. The SAR government has a responsibility to take more action to address people's dissatisfaction. All sides should say no to violence. As for the police, they should act with caution when enforcing the law. A three‑day assembly has been organised at the airport. We hope that all sides will remain calm and exercise restraint and adhere to the principle of peace and non‑violence.

明報社評2019.08.09：外國升級旅遊提示 港旅業夏日吹寒風

香港局勢動盪，影響旅客來港意欲，8月份首周訪港旅客數字急跌三成，目前已有20多個國家及地區針對香港發出旅遊提示，美國國務院更以香港出現「內亂」為由，提升對港旅遊提示級別。

反修例風暴6月初爆發，「6．12」金鐘一役後，澳洲率先呼籲國民注意赴港旅遊安全，提醒國民避開群眾集會，以防遇上暴力事件，之後日本、新加坡、加拿大等地相繼跟隨。「7．21」元朗襲擊和包圍衝擊中聯辦後，更多國家對港發出旅遊提示，例如英國便警告，香港多區和平示威結束後，屢生嚴重暴力事件，呼籲國民周六周日遠離商場和地鐵站等公共場所。踏入8月，香港亂局持續，本周一港九新界暴力事件「遍地開花」，外國政府甚為關注。今次美國國務院以「內亂」（civil unrest）為由，提升對港外遊提示級別，不排除有更多國家仿效。

美國外遊提示共分4級，以第四級「不要前往」最高，現在美國將香港的提示級別，調升至第二級的「提高警惕」，促請國民注意安全風險，論嚴重程度雖然未至於呼籲國民「重新考慮是否出發」（即第三級），惟對於香港的安全旅遊城市形象，已是一次重挫。根據美國外遊提示制度，「內亂」是指出現政治、經濟、宗教或族群等不穩情况，可能引發暴力或安全風險。烏克蘭上月大選，今年6月美國便以「內亂」等原因，將烏克蘭的旅遊提示級別升至「提高警惕」。

上周美國總統特朗普表示，香港的「riots」已持續一段長時間，今次國務院的決定，並不叫人太過意外。從外國政府角度而言，香港「8．5」暴力事件是危險發展，當暴力「遍地開花」，遊客區亦受影響，為了保障本國國民安全，有必要採取因應措施。

商務及經濟發展局長邱騰華表示會致力向外國解釋，強調香港仍是歡迎遊客的地方。然而外地人對於香港亂局的憂慮，實非三言兩語可以消除，最重要還是讓緊張局勢逐步緩和下來。遏止暴力需要剛柔並濟、釜底抽薪，特區政府有責任採取更多行動回應市民不滿，社會各界應向暴力說不，警方執法亦要小心謹慎。有人發起一連三天在機場集會，希望各方冷靜克制，堅持和平非暴力。

■Glossary

dampen : to make sth such as a feeling or a reaction less strong

gravely : in a very serious and important way; in a way that gives you a reason to feel worried

ethnic : connected with or belonging to a nation, race or people that shares a cultural tradition