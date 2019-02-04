Editorial : Central government's possible interference in HK's situation

Hong Kong has plunged into the worst turmoil in decades. With the frequent outbreaks of violence, things are developing in the worst direction. The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council had convened two press conferences with the aim of stating the central government's position to the outside. The seminar on Hong Kong's situation in Shenzhen yesterday, in contrast, shows that the central government is ready to act when necessary. It is extremely rare for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office and Beijing's liaison office to hold a joint seminar — it was in August 2014, on the eve of the outbreak of the Occupy movement, that they last did so. In his opening remarks yesterday, Zhang Xiaoming also said that the joint seminar was very important and special, and the aim was to "tell our friends (in Hong Kong) frankly what we think".

Judging from the press release after the seminar and what the participants quoted the speakers as saying, the central government did make its meaning very clear. Zhang said that if the situation in Hong Kong further deteriorated, so much so that upheavals arose that the HKSAR government could not control, the central government would not sit back and do nothing. The central government was resourceful and powerful enough to quell all kinds of possible uprisings swiftly. Wang Zhimin, the director of Beijing's liaison office, said that there was "a battle of survival" or "a battle of defence" in which Hong Kong's future and fate was at stake. Things had reached "a point of no return".

What Zhang and Wang said can be summarised in three points. First, the central government believes that recent developments in Hong Kong have changed in nature, as some people are advocating Hong Kong's independence and have mounted a challenge to the red line of "One country, two systems", which "possesses clear characteristics of a colour revolution". Second, the central government will not compromise on matters of principle. The central government must not effect change in Hong Kong's situation by "compromising with or offering concessions to the opposition". It must do so by adhering to the principle of "One country, two systems" and supporting the SAR government, the police force and the judiciary in their strict enforcement of the law and upholding of the rule of law. Third, the most important thing for Hong Kong to do now is to "stop violence and stabilise the situation" at the behest of the central government, otherwise society cannot go about its business. Now is not the opportune moment to set up an independent commission of inquiry. But this can be considered after the incident comes to an end.

It remains uncertain whether the deployment of the armed forces garrisoned in Hong Kong will put an end to the upheavals or whether it will only play into the hands of advocates for Hong Kong's independence. What is certain is that the warning light of the central government's interference is on. Elsie Leung, former deputy director of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee, says that even if the army is deployed, it will be done in accordance with the Basic Law, so much so that "One country, two systems" will not be contradicted or compromised. Nor will it come to an end. However, if the central government does intervene, Hong Kong will not be the same again even if "One country, two systems" continues to exist. Over the past two decades, Hong Kong people have at least enjoyed a high degree of freedom despite the arduous journey in pursuit of democracy. To maintain "One country, two systems" as it is, all sides need to think carefully about how to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

明報社評2019.08.08：中央發信號部署介入 香港急須向暴力說不

香港局勢急轉直下，中央似乎已準備有需要時出手介入。

香港陷入數十年來最動盪局面，暴力事件頻生，事態正朝最壞方向發展。最近國務院港澳辦兩度召開記者會，旨在向外界闡述中央立場，至於昨天在深圳舉行的香港局勢座談會，則反映中央已準備有需要時有所行動。港澳辦與中聯辦極少舉行聯合座談會，上次已是2014年8月佔領運動爆發之前。昨天張曉明在開場白亦提到，今次聯合座談會非常重要和特殊，是要「面對（港方）朋友打開天窗說亮話」。

觀乎座談會後的新聞稿，以及與會者引述的說話，中央確實已經將話說得很白。張曉明表示，如果香港局勢進一步惡化，出現香港特區政府不能控制的動亂，中央絕不會坐視不管，中央有足夠多的辦法和強大的力量，迅速平息可能出現的各種動亂。中聯辦主任王志民則說，這是一場關乎香港前途命運的「生死戰」、「保衛戰」，已經到了「退無可退」地步。

綜合張曉明和王志民的說話，重點大致有三：第一，中央認為近期香港事態發展已經變質，有人趁機鼓吹港獨，挑戰一國兩制原則底線，「帶有明顯的顏色革命特徵」；第二，中央不會在原則問題讓步，香港局勢要出現轉機，「不能靠向反對派妥協退讓」，而是靠中央堅持一國兩制方針，支持特區政府、警隊和司法機關嚴正執法，維持社會法治；第三，刻下香港最重要是按照中央要求，「止暴制亂、穩控局勢」，否則社會不能運行，現階段並非合適時機成立獨立調查委員會，但事件平息後可以考慮。

出動駐軍是否一定能夠平息亂局、對港獨力量而言會否正中下懷，仍是一個未知數，然而可以肯定的是，中央準備介入的信號已經亮起。基本法委員會前副主任梁愛詩說，就算出動駐軍，也是按照《基本法》去做，所以「不會牴觸一國兩制」，一國兩制不會「玩完」。可是一旦中央出手介入，就算一國兩制得以繼續，香港也不會跟以往一樣。過去廿年，雖然香港民主路荊棘滿途，然而港人至少得享高度自由，為免一國兩制變味，各方需要認真思考如何制止局勢繼續惡化。

■Glossary

if need be : if necessary

opportune : suitable for doing a particular thing, so that it is likely to be successful

play into sb's hands : to do exactly what an enemy, opponent, etc. wants so that they gain the advantage in a particular situation