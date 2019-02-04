Editorial：The spectre of Sino-US currency war

Washington has been threatening to label China a currency manipulator for years, but it has been all talk and no action. The latest move marks the first time the US has labelled China a currency manipulator since 1994. But China is not as unsophisticated as before, and the move is unlikely to do much actual harm. The fact that the US does not have any strong and irrefutable evidence to support its claims does not help either. Over the past year, the onshore renminbi has fallen by less than 2.7% against the US dollar, which does not tally with the accusation that "China is depreciating its currency to boost exports" at all. Yesterday the People's Bank of China also reiterated that, despite incessant disputes between China and the US, China remained insistent that it would not engage in competitive devaluation of the currency. Not long ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirmed that the exchange rate of the renminbi is largely in alignment with the fundamentals. Even if the US lodges a complaint with the IMF, it is very unlikely that the IMF will rule in the US's favour.

The US Treasury Department has three criteria for determining whether a country is a currency manipulator. They include a huge trade surplus with the US, a current account surplus higher than 3% of the GDP, and continuous, unilateral interference in the exchange market. China only meets the first criterion. According to US laws, after designating China a currency manipulator, Washington can take punitive measures against it, which include barring the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), a US government agency, from providing funding for China and barring China from bidding for contracts for items that Washington procures. But China does not rely on the OPIC or bid for Washington contracts. It is no wonder that Goldman Sachs has described the US's move to label China a currency manipulator as high on symbolic meaning but low on substance.

The fact that the renminbi has fallen below Rmb7 per dollar and the controversy over China being labelled a currency manipulator have heightened the risk of a Sino-US currency war. But to China, the depreciation of the renminbi is not a weapon that can be deployed at will. First, a rapid depreciation of the renminbi can trigger a capital outflow. Second, Chinese corporations have a lot of debts denominated in US dollars. Yesterday the exchange rate of the renminbi steadied, with the People's Bank of China stressing that it would not use exchange rates as a tool to deal with trade disputes. Earlier this week, it did not follow in the footsteps of the US by lowering interest rates, showing that China wants to maintain a stable exchange rate.

With the trade war raging on, it is, above all, a test of both sides' pain thresholds. China has an obvious advantage in this aspect. Next year is an election year for the US. With the trade war continuing to widen, its effects on the US economy are gradually surfacing. The pressure on Donald Trump's campaign will increase. It is uncertain what Washington will do next. Currently China still has room to take fiscal measures to maintain growth. It also has the leeway to slow down the pace of trade talks and stand firm against the US. It could even take retaliatory action against the US. Over the next few months, the confrontation on trade between China and the US could grow increasingly intense, and this could have further repercussions for the global economy. The Hong Kong economy, which is already looking shaky, might face an even more difficult test.

明報社評 2019.08.07：貨幣戰陰霾驟起 貿易戰愈演愈烈

中美貨幣戰陰霾驟起，這邊廂人民幣兌美元匯價跌穿「七算」心理關口，那邊廂美方將中國列為匯率操縱國。

華府威脅將中國列為匯率操縱國，說了很多年，一直未有成事。今次是1994年以來，美方首度再將中國列為匯率操縱國，不過現在中國已非吳下阿蒙，華府此招實際並無多大殺傷力，何况美方並無強而有力證據支持相關指控。過去一年，人民幣兌美元在岸價下跌不過2.7％，完全談不上「貶值谷出口」，昨天人行亦重申，雖然中美貿易爭端不斷，中方始終堅持不搞競爭性貶值。不久前，國際貨幣基金組織（IMF）才確認人民幣匯率大體符合基本面，即使華府向IMF提出投訴，得直機會也很低。

美國財政部對匯率操縱國有3項衡量標準，包括對美國有龐大貿易順差、經常帳盈餘相當於GDP的3％以上，以及持續單向干預匯市。中國其實只符合第一項標準。根據美方法例，華府將中國列為匯率操縱國後，可以採取的懲罰措施，包括禁止華府官方機構「海外私人投資公司」（OPIC）向中國提供融資，以及不讓中方競投華府採購合約等，可是中方既不靠OPIC亦不靠華府採購合約。無怪高盛形容，美方給中國貼上「匯率操縱國」標籤，象徵意義多於實質打擊。

人民幣「破七」及匯率操縱國風波，令中美爆發貨幣戰風險上升，不過對中方而言，人民幣大幅貶值亦是不能隨便亂用的武器，一來人民幣急貶可能引發資金外流，二來中國企業還有大量美元計價債務。昨天人民幣匯率回穩，人行強調不會將匯率作為應對貿易爭端工具，本周人行未有跟隨美國減息，反映中方仍想保持匯率穩定。

貿易戰曠日持久，說到底還是鬥忍痛能力，中方在這方面明顯較強。明年是美國大選年，貿易戰持續擴大，對美國經濟影響逐步浮現，特朗普選舉壓力將增加。華府下一步有何行動，仍是未知之數。目前北京仍有空間採取財政措施穩增長，有本錢放慢談判步伐，「企硬」抵抗美方施壓甚至以牙還牙。未來數月中美貿易對抗可能愈演愈烈，為全球經濟掀起更多波瀾，風雨飄搖的香港經濟，有可能面對更嚴峻考驗。

■Glossary

designate：to say officially that sb/sth has a particular character or name; to describe sb/sth in a particular way

punitive：intended as punishment

denominate：to express an amount of money using a particular unit