Editorial：Where is Hong Kong headed?

Hong Kong's economy is in a difficult situation. Quarterly GDP growth was negative in the second quarter of the year, while the Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 43.8 in July, the lowest level in ten years. Corporate output has shrunk massively, reflecting the business sector's worry about the Sino‑US trade war and social turmoil. Confidence in the business environment has fallen to the lowest level in three years and a half. It is highly likely that GDP growth will continue to be negative in the third quarter, meaning that the Hong Kong economy will slip into recession. A general strike or a boycott by businesses affects the economy to some extent. There are no Hong Kong laws that expressly protect strikes of a political nature. Many people in society were against the "mass strike", but the political reality was that many people did choose to walk out, and some employers showed understanding of their actions. Owing to the strikes, around 200 flights were cancelled at Hong Kong International Airport. Some passengers were unhappy that their journeys had been affected, while some believed that the strikes were a result of the government's failure to respond to public demands, expressing understanding of the actions. Yesterday chief executive Carrie Lam mentioned the general strike and the boycott by businesses, but she merely said that the government was closely monitoring the situation to ensure that emergency and public services would not be affected. She called for peaceful expression of demands.

The mass strike yesterday was the biggest since Hong Kong's handover. Though there are no actual statistics to refer to, clearly people participated in the mass strike in large numbers. The protests against the amendments were triggered by dissatisfaction with the government. Judging from Carrie Lam's latest remarks, the government does not seem to have any good measures to ease the tensions. Many citizens are disappointed. Though Carrie Lam reiterated that "the bill is dead", we are afraid that it will not be easy to de‑escalate the situation unless the government officially announces the withdrawal of the bill and the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry to fully investigate the anti‑amendment storm.

Many people were tolerant and sympathetic towards the mass strike on August 5. But some citizens had to make a living and were reluctant to take part in the strike. Their rights and freedoms should be respected. Actions that caused a complete breakdown in the MTR during the morning rush hour yesterday rendered some working people unable to go to work. They thus became reluctant participants of the strike. Whether to go on strike or not is a personal choice. Imposing one's will on others is a clear violation of the value of freedom. If those actions taken to deliberately obstruct railway operations were aimed at "maximising" the effect of the strike, society needs to ask this question: "Does the goal justify the means if people pay no regard to other people's wishes and safety?"

To stop violence from spreading, the SAR government needs a more radical solution to social discontent. Meanwhile all sectors of society should say "no" to violence. If the situation continues to deteriorate, no one can guarantee that "One country, two systems" will not be lost overnight.

明報社評 2019.08.06：暴力席捲各區 香港滑向何方

8．5罷工罷課罷市，不同行業均有人響應，有示威者更發起不合作運動，一度癱瘓港鐵，亦有激進分子在多區堵路和衝擊警署，與警方爆發暴力衝突。

當前香港經濟形勢嚴峻，第二季GDP按季出現負增長，7月份採購經理指數跌見43.8，是10年來最低，企業產出量大幅萎縮，反映商界對中美貿易戰及社會動盪感到憂慮，營商信心跌至3年半以來最低，展望第三季很有可能繼續出現負增長，標誌香港經濟步入衰退。罷工罷市對經濟一定有影響，本港法例亦沒有明文保障政治罷工，社會上有聲音反對「三罷」，然而客觀政治現實是不少人仍然選擇參與罷工，一些僱主亦予以諒解。受罷工影響，香港國際機場約有200班航機取消，有乘客不滿出行受阻，同時亦有乘客認為，罷工是政府未有回應訴求所致，對航班受影響表示理解。昨天行政長官林鄭月娥談到罷工罷市，也僅說政府密切注視，確保緊急及公共服務不受突發事故影響，呼籲和平表達訴求。

昨天的「全港三罷」，是香港回歸以來首次大規模政治罷工罷市，雖然沒有確切數字參考，然而參與「三罷」的市民顯然不在少數。反修例風暴引爆不滿政府情况，觀乎林鄭最新發言，看不到政府有何良方去緩和緊張局勢，令許多市民失望。即使林鄭重申「修例已死」，當局一日不宣布正式撤回，以及成立獨立委員會全面調查反修例風暴真相，恐怕不易令局勢緩和下來。

不少人對「8．5三罷」持包容體諒態度，可是部分市民為了生計不想參與罷工，他們的權利和自由也應該得到尊重。昨天早上繁忙時間發生的全線癱瘓港鐵行動，導致一些上班族無奈「被罷工」。罷工與否是個人選擇，若將一己意志強加於別人，明顯有違自由價值。如果這些蓄意妨礙鐵路運作的行動，目標是想「極大化」罷工效果，社會有必要問，人們是否可以為求目的不擇手段，罔顧他人意願及安全？

為了遏阻暴力蔓延，特區政府必須採取更多行動，釜底抽薪紓減民憤，社會各界亦要向暴力說不，否則局勢惡化下去，誰都不敢保證，一覺醒來香港會否還有一國兩制。

■Glossary

walkout：a sudden strike by workers

recession：a difficult time for the economy of a country, when there is less trade and industrial activity than usual and more people are unemployed

expressly：clearly; definitely