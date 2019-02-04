Editorial : Mainland's suspension of individual tourism permits for Taiwan

The number of mainland visitors to Taiwan during Ma Ying-jeou's presidency reached a peak of four million a year. The figure has fallen sharply since Tsai Ing-wen assumed office. According to statistics from the mainland government, around 2.696 million mainlanders visited Taiwan in 2018, 1.07 million of them individual visitors. That was 1.35 percent down from the 2017 figure. People in Taiwan's tourist industry estimate that, during the period between this month and the elections next January, roughly half a year in length, the number of individual visitors from the mainland will fall by around 700 thousand, resulting in economic loss of around 20 billion New Taiwan dollars. The day after the mainland government's announcement, the shares of companies in Taiwan's tourist and hotel industries tumbled. Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior estimates that the effects of the mainland's move will not surface until the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year at the earliest. Based on the estimate that 100 thousand mainlanders visit Taiwan on individual tours every month (the industry's estimate is 150 thousand), the move will affect Taiwan's economic growth by just 0.1 percentage points.

In the past, the mainland authorities would avoid introducing provocative measures against Taiwan before elections so as not to provide fodder for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). This time around, not only have the mainland authorities called off the individual visit scheme to Taiwan in a high-profile manner, but the People's Liberation Army has even staged a large-scale military exercise in the Taiwan Strait. This shows that Beijing's policy towards Taiwan is no longer hamstrung by elections in Taiwan as before. It no longer baulks at a policy that benefits the DPP. In the past, Beijing pinned its hopes on the Taiwanese people, but now its policies are Beijing-oriented. Following the changes in the situation in Taiwan over the past few years, the mainland authorities' hope of peaceful reunification with Taiwan has vanished. Compared with the past, they now care much less about which camp - the blue camp or the green camp - and who will come to power.

It is hard to predict how such intervention by the Beijing authorities will change the dynamics of elections in Taiwan. But as things stand, the blue and green camps are on a par with each other. The white camp represented by Ko Wen-je, the mayor of Taipei, might constitute a greater threat to Tsai if it joins the fray next month. No matter what happens, Taiwan's elections in 2020 will be different from those in the past. They will mark a watershed moment that affects cross-strait relations over the next five to ten years.

For a long period of time, Hong Kong has been a link enabling interactions between both sides of the strait and a battleground for both sides' rivalry. Several years ago, owing to improvement in cross-strait relations, the relationship between Hong Kong and Taiwan also blossomed. Taiwan's agencies in Hong Kong had their names rectified, while Hong Kong also established agencies in Taiwan. Interactions between the two regions were unprecedentedly frequent. However, as cross-strait relations have hit a low, the relationship between Hong Kong and Taiwan has also been affected. The protests against proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, originated from a criminal case involving Taiwan. The high-profile intervention of Taiwan has threatened the "red lines" of the Beijing government. It deserves high level of attention how the ramifications of the incident will affect the official relationship between Hong Kong and Taiwan. In Taipei, there are suggestions that the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau be amended so as to impose sanctions on Hong Kong police and government officials. With such an atmosphere, it is deeply worrying whether interactions between people in Hong Kong and Taiwan will be further limited and whether officials accredited by both sides will be expelled in a repetition of what happened during the British colonial era.

明報社評2019.08.05：陸停自由行對台示警 後續影響恐超越選舉

大陸官方宣布，「鑑於當前兩岸關係」，決定自8月1日起暫停47個城市大陸居民赴台個人遊（自由行）試點。

與馬英九執政時陸客高峰時一年赴台400萬人次相比，蔡英文上台後陸客人數已經大減。據大陸統計，2018年赴台陸客約269.6萬人次，比2017年減少1.35%，其中自由行旅客107萬人次。以本月到明年1月大選約半年計，台灣旅遊業者估計自由行陸客會減少約70萬，經濟損失約新台幣200億元，消息公布翌日，台灣觀光類酒店業股的股價應聲下挫。台灣內政部評估，大陸停發簽注效應，最快到第四季或明年首季才會顯現，以陸客每月來台自由行10萬人次（業界估計是15萬人次）估算，對台灣經濟增長率的影響僅0.1個百分點。

過去，每到台灣選舉前，大陸都盡量避免出台激烈的對台舉措，以免被民進黨「撿到槍」炒作，但今次不僅高調叫停赴台自由行，解放軍更在台海大規模軍演，顯示北京對台政策已跳脫被台灣選舉綑綁的窠臼，不再懼怕對民進黨有利，由寄希望於台灣人民，變成以我為主。經過近年的島內形勢演變，大陸對和平統一台灣的前景日趨幻滅，對於藍綠誰人上台，已經沒有以往那麼在意。

島內的選戰會否因大陸的這種介入生變仍難逆料，但現在看來，在藍綠勢均力敵的較量中，以台北市長柯文哲代表的白色力量下月若加入戰團，恐怕對蔡英文的威脅更大一些。但無論如何，2020年台灣的大選，都不同於以往，將會是影響兩岸關係未來5到10年的重要分水嶺。

長期以來，香港既是兩岸交往的紐帶，又是兩岸角力的戰場。因兩岸關係改善，前幾年港台關係也升溫，台灣駐港機構得以正名，香港亦開設駐台機構，兩地交往空前密切。隨着兩岸關係低迷，港台關係也受影響，今次反修例風波，因涉台案件而起，台方高調介入，已觸碰北京眼中「紅線」，後續對港台官方關係會產生何種影響，值得高度關注。在台北有人提議修訂《港澳關係條例》以制裁港警和官員的氣氛下，港台兩地人員來往會否再受限縮，雙方派駐人員會否重演港英時期遭驅逐的情况，令人十分憂心。

■Glossary

on a par with sb/sth : as good, bad, important, etc. as sb/sth else

the fray : a fight, a competition or an argument, especially one that is exciting or seen as a test of your ability

rectify : to put right sth that is wrong