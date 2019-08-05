Editorial : Fed's interest rate cut

The Fed last cut interest rates in late 2008. Back then the Fed, in order to deal with the financial crisis, slashed interest rates to near‑zero level. It then even launched rounds of quantitative easing and bought government bonds in bulk, an operation that was money‑printing in effect, to flood the markets with money and expand its balance sheet. The ultra‑low interest rate environment held for seven years. It was in late 2015 when the Fed began to pull the plug on monetary easing. It initiated the normalisation of interest rates and began the interest rate hiking cycle, at the same time scaling back its bond‑buying.

With the upward momentum in the US economy, it is highly debatable whether it is necessary to cut interest rates, let alone "cutting interest rates substantially". The US's GDP grew by 2.1% in the second quarter, beating market expectations. Its unemployment rate is at the lowest level in half a century, while consumption remains strong. It is very unusual to cut interest rates in such circumstances. The Fed has always stressed that it is an independent policymaker not affected by political factors. Its credibility will be seriously undermined if it makes a decision solely to please the president or fulfil investors' wish of financial gain. Some commentators describe the latest decision to cut interest rates as one of the most reluctant ones taken in history. While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has to defend the Fed's image as an independent institution, he has to convince the public of the necessity of cutting interest rates when the economy is performing well.

Powell and the Fed seem to have pursued the middle way. On the one hand, the Fed has not slashed interest rates sharply but by merely a quarter of a percentage point. On the other hand, the Fed has agreed to speed up the cessation of its balance‑sheet‑shrinking exercise by two months, which has surprised quite a few analysts. Powell denies that he has succumbed to pressure from the White House to cut interest rates. His rationale for cutting interest rates is that it was an "insurance cut" for the economy. He said that there were positive as well as negative developments in the US economy. Though the economy grew at a "healthy rate" in the first half of the year, the manufacturing output has declined for two consecutive quarters. Furthermore, the inflation rate is lower than the 2% target level, and global economic growth is weak. Cutting interest rates now is to counter the risk of a downward economic trend.

Economic growth around the globe is slowing. The rate cut might give a short‑term boost to the economy, but its effects remain to be seen in the long term. To a certain extent, the changes in US interest rates affect the Hong Kong economy, but in recent years their influence has been diminishing seemingly. Over the past four years, the US has raised interest rates eight times, but Hong Kong property markets and consumer sentiments have not been affected much. Judging from the latest situation, the Hong Kong economy and property markets are not as sensitive to US interest rates as they are to social upheavals and the Sino‑US trade war. Though financial officials in the SAR government have repeatedly said that there has not been a major capital outflow recently, some people in the investment industry have pointed out that some major investors and tycoons have indeed built channels for capital which can be used to move large amounts of capital out of Hong Kong quickly when necessary. If a major capital outflow does occur, this could deal a heavy blow to Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre.

明報社評2019.08.02：儲局減息兩邊不討好 港人憂時局甚於息口

美國聯儲局減息四分之一厘，是逾10年來首次減息。

美國聯儲局對上一次減息已是2008年底，當時聯儲局為了應對金融海嘯，將利率降至接近零水平，其後更推出「量化寬鬆」措施，大舉買債變相印鈔「放水」，不惜擴大資產負債表規模。超低息環境維持7年，直至2015年底，聯儲局開始「收水」，推動利率正常化，加息周期展開，同時逐步縮減買債規模。

當前美國經濟走勢良好，莫說「大幅減息」，連是否需要減息，亦大有商榷餘地。美國第二季GDP增長2.1%，勝過市場預期，失業率是近半世紀最低，消費表現持續強勁，在這種情况下減息，其實相當罕見。聯儲局一直強調決策獨立，不受政治因素影響，倘若為了討好總統和滿足投資者贏錢欲望去做決定，公信力將嚴重受損。美國有評論形容，這次是聯儲局史上其中一次最不情不願的減息，主席鮑威爾既要捍衛聯儲局獨立形象，同時又要說服外界，為何經濟表現理想仍要減息。

鮑威爾和聯儲局的做法，似乎是嘗試中間落墨。一方面，聯儲局未有大幅減息，只減四分之一厘；另一方面，局方又同意提早兩個月叫停「縮表」，令不少分析師大跌眼鏡。鮑威爾否認因為白宮施壓減息。他搬出來的減息理據，是要為經濟「買一個保險」。他表示，美國經濟既有正面亦有負面發展，雖然上半年增長速度「健康」，不過製造業表現連續兩季下跌，通脹率低於2％的目標，加上全球增長疲弱，現在減息是要抵禦經濟下行風險。

全球經濟增長放緩，美國減息短期內總有刺激作用，惟長期影響仍需觀察。美國息口走勢變化，對香港經濟雖有一定影響，惟近年效應似乎有所減弱，4年來美國8次加息，香港樓市和消費意欲未受多少影響。觀乎近期形勢，本港經濟和樓市對美國息口的敏感度，顯然不及社會動盪和中美貿易戰。雖然特區財金官員一再表示，近期未見資金大規模外流，可是有投資界人士指出，確有一些大戶和富豪搭建資金通道，必要時可以迅速將大筆資金搬離香港。一旦資金大規模外流，香港的國際金融中心地位，有可能面臨嚴重衝擊。

■Glossary

in effect : used when you are stating what the facts of a situation are

hold : to remain the same

pull the plug on sth : to put an end to sb's project, a plan, etc.