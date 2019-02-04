Editorial : Don't let Hong Kong be engulfed by violence

The storm of protests against the amendment has been going on for more than a month with no end in sight. What is particularly worrying is the ever‑increasing intensity and frequency of violence. While the police claim that the radical protesters are acting increasingly violently, human rights groups are also accusing the police of constantly escalating the force they use. In the Yuen Long attacks, violent attackers battered people of a different political view in complete disregard of the law. The incident has become a variable that might stoke the crisis.

Violence breeds hatred, and hatred promotes violence. This is the vicious cycle Hong Kong has been caught up in. All people who love Hong Kong should try to save the city from the whirlpool of violence as soon as possible. Stephen Cheung, the president of the Education University of Hong Kong, has written to the chief executive to offer his suggestions on the ongoing crisis, expressing his thoughts and feelings for Hong Kong. The crisis was started by the government. It has a responsibility to act further to resolve the deadlock on its own initiative so as to prevent igniting even more dangerous situations. Though the government has said the amendment is "dead", the majority of Hong Kong people want to hear the word "withdrawal". At issue is more than a choice of words — it is a question of principle about whether the government is willing to listen to the view of the majority. Saying the word would be the most fundamental step taken by the government to express its sincerity to reconcile with the public. Cheung suggests that the government should state clearly the "official withdrawal" of the amendment bill to create favourable conditions for dialogues between the government and its citizens. The government should accept the suggestion readily.

A political problem requires a political solution. As Cheung has said, violence will only lead to even more violence and push Hong Kong to dangerous territory rather than solve the problem. These are words from the bottom of his heart. He suggests the establishment of an open platform for different stakeholders to express their views, the major purpose of which is to replace violence and the forceful use of administrative power with rational discussion. Cheung bemoans the fact that Hong Kong is no longer the "Hong Kong that we knew", stressing that any kind of violence should not be tolerated, connived at or promoted. He says, "We should all say no to violence".

That violence would be out of control in Hong Kong was not something the majority of people — not least Stephen Cheung — could have imagined two months ago. The government must act promptly and propose viable solutions to the crisis. Otherwise, the crisis will explode and claim lives sooner or later — either a police officer or a protester will die first. Recently many leaders in society have called on the government to set up an independent commission of inquiry. Just as Wei Shyy, the head of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, has said, even if the government is faced with immense difficulty, it should show courage and leadership with response and action. An independent investigation chaired by a senior judge will not target the police solely. Judging from the atmosphere of scepticism about the police, only an independent investigation can restore the reputation of the police force. Police organisations should support and cooperate with such a commission instead of worrying about unfairness to the police.

明報社評2019.08.01：聆聽校長肺腑之言 勿讓暴力吞噬香港

教育大學校長張仁良致函行政長官，建議政府清楚表明正式撤回修例，為理性對話奠下基礎，希望政府釋出最大誠意。

反修例風暴持續個多月，迄今未見出路，更令人憂心的是，暴力烈度和頻密程度都在不斷上升。警方指激進示威者行徑愈益暴力，人權組織亦質疑警方所用武力持續升級，元朗襲擊事件，暴力分子毆打不同政見者，更是目無法紀，成為激化危機的另一變數。

暴力滋長仇恨，仇恨助長暴力，現時香港就是陷入了這樣的惡性循環，所有愛護香港的人，都應該盡快設法將香港從暴力漩渦中拯救出來。教大校長張仁良去信行政長官，就當前危機獻言，展現的也是這一份情懷。今次危機政府是始作俑者，有責任採取更多行動，主動化解困局，防止擦槍走火。雖然政府表示修例已經「壽終正寢」，可是大多數市民最希望聽到的仍是「撤回」二字，這不僅是字眼問題，而是當局是否願意聆聽主流民意的原則問題，可說是政府向公眾釋出和解誠意的最基本一步。張仁良建議政府清楚表明「正式撤回」修例，為官民對話奠下基礎，政府應該從善如流。

政治問題政治解決，張仁良表示，暴力只會導致更多暴力，將香港推入危險境地，不能解決問題，實乃肺腑之言。他倡議成立的公開對話平台，最大作用也是以理性討論，代替訴諸暴力與強權。張仁良慨嘆現時香港不似是「我們認識的香港」，強調任何暴力都不應縱容、姑息及助長，「大家要向暴力說不」。

現時香港暴力失控的情况，莫說是張仁良校長，相信絕大部分市民在兩個月前都無法想像。政府必須盡快行動，提出解決危機可行方法，否則擦槍走火奪命，可能只是遲早問題，不是有警察喪生，就是示威者先亡。近期不少社會領袖呼籲獨立調查事件，誠如科技大學校長史維所言，即使政府面對極大困難，亦應展示勇氣及領導能力，作出回應及行動。獨立調查由大法官主持，亦非單單針對警隊，觀乎目前社會「疑警」氛圍，唯有獨立調查才有機會讓警隊恢復聲譽，警察組織應該支持配合，不應擔心調查對警隊不公。

■Glossary

engulf : to affect sb/sth very strongly

crystal clear : very easy to understand; completely obvious

breed : to be the cause of sth