Editorial : A cloud hanging over HK economy

The government is to release the preliminary figures for economic growth in the second quarter of the year. Over the past few days, financial officials have been signalling some discouraging news. Edward Yau, the secretary for commerce and economic development, says that the trade war between China and the US has inflicted real harm on the global economy, adding that the prospects will not be bright in the short term. Recently the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised further downwards its predictions about global economic growth, the fourth time it has done so in ten months. Hong Kong's GDP grew by just 0.6% year‑on‑year in the first quarter of 2019. The second quarter does not offer much hope, and the risk of an economic downturn has increased considerably. An analyst predicts that the GDP will grow by almost 0% year‑on‑year in the second quarter, and he does not rule out a negative growth.

The Hong Kong economy experienced a dramatic reversal in the second quarter. The economic atmosphere had been quite positive, but things suddenly went south following the deterioration of the Sino‑US trade war in early May. The outbreak of the storm of protests against amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance in mid‑June threatened to further exacerbate the situation. One survey shows that the consumer confidence index in June fell to the lowest level in five years. It will be known very soon whether the government's latest figures for economic growth are in line with or below expectations. But it has to be pointed out that even if the figures beat expectations, they are actually lagged figures that to a large extent reflect merely the impact of a deteriorating trade war on Hong Kong but not the increasingly violent storm over the amendment, which we have seen over the past few weeks.

Political incidents could have a huge impact on the economy. If the fundamentals remain intact, it is, generally speaking, easier for the economy to recover. Some analysts have mentioned the 79‑day Occupy movement in 2014, whose effects on the economy were minimal. But it is another question whether what happened back then is applicable today.

As reported by Reuters, some economists believe that what has happened merely over the past eight weeks has had much more serious repercussions than those of the Occupy movement. As protests have mushroomed in every district, their impacts are wider. Furthermore, they are also more violent. Two months into the Occupy movement, there were already signs that it was running out of steam, and dissatisfaction with it was growing gradually. The anti‑amendment storm, in contrast, is such that the confrontation between protesters and the government is still escalating. Strikes by workers and businesses are looming over the next few weeks, and all kinds of protests and non‑cooperation movements continue with no end in sight.

The current crisis is harming the backbone of the Hong Kong economy. As the initiator of the crisis, the government has a responsibility to respond to demands from society by formally withdrawing the amendment bill and setting up an independent commission of inquiry so as to unearth the truths of the anti‑amendment storm. It should try to restore calm in society. The deterioration of Hong Kong's economy will hurt every citizen. Holding Hong Kong's economy to ransom in political struggles should also be avoided.

明報社評2019.07.31：經濟烏雲罩香港 傷及筋骨最堪憂

經濟烏雲籠罩香江，外圍不明朗與社會動盪「內外夾擊」，近月零售、旅遊、廣告、消費市道顯著轉弱，裁員壓力若隱若現，下半年經濟形勢殊不樂觀。

政府今天公布第二季經濟增長初值，連日來財經官員都吹淡風。商經局長邱騰華表示，中美貿易戰對全球經濟帶來實質傷害，短期內不會「雨過天青」，最近國際貨幣基金組織又再調低全球經濟增長預測，是10個月來第四次，本港今年首季GDP增長只有0.6%，次季情况未許樂觀，經濟下行風險顯著增加。有分析師推測第二季GDP按年增長近乎零，甚至不排除出現負增長的可能。

香港第二季經濟出現了戲劇轉折，原本逐步向好的經濟氣氛，在5月初中美貿易戰惡化後急轉直下，6月中反修例風暴爆發後，更有進一步惡化之勢。一項調查顯示，本港6月份消費者信心指數跌見5年最低水平。政府最新經濟增長數字究竟是在預期之中，還是意料之外，今天便會揭盅，然而必須指出的是，即使數字較預期理想，也不過是滯後數據，很大程度只反映中美貿易戰惡化對香港的衝擊，並未真正反映過去數周反修例風暴愈演愈烈的影響。

政治事件對經濟影響可大可小，倘若沒有傷及經濟基本面，一般較易復元。有分析師提到，2014年佔領運動持續79天，惟對香港經濟影響輕微，可是當年經驗能否套用到今朝，又是另一個問題。

路透社引述分析師指出，單計過去8周事態對香港經濟的影響，已較整場佔領運動更為嚴重，除了由於示威活動「遍地開花」、影響範圍更廣，亦因為暴力程度更為激烈。當年佔領運動爆發兩個月後已漸見疲態，社會上的不滿聲音亦日漸增加；相比之下，反修例風暴發展至今，示威者與政府的對抗仍在不斷升級，未來數周有可能出現罷工罷市，各式示威和不合作運動亦不知持續到何時。

現時的危機，正傷及香港經濟筋骨。政府是這場危機的始作俑者，有責任回應社會訴求，正式撤回修例，以及成立獨立調查委員會，全面還原反修例風暴真相，設法讓社會回復平靜。香港經濟惡化，受害的是每一名市民，以香港經濟作為政治鬥爭籌碼，同樣應該避免。

■Glossary

exacerbate : to make sth worse, especially a disease or problem

run out of steam : to lose energy and enthusiasm and stop doing sth, or do it less well

hold sb to ransom : to take action that puts sb in a very difficult situation in order to force them to do what you want