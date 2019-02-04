Editorial : Room for manoeuvre for handling crisis in Hong Kong

In all fairness, it can be seen that the conference, though unusual, was hosted by a spokesperson of the State Council Information Office rather than one of the leaders of the national government or a high‑ranking official of the central government. So it was quite unlikely that a major policy or move would be announced. Nothing that was said at the press conference was unexpected — it merely contained the central government's views on the current situation of Hong Kong in a systematic manner, including: 1) the reiteration of the red line of "One country, two systems" and that no action would be allowed to jeopardise the country's sovereignty and security. The recent events in Hong Kong had gone beyond the boundaries of peaceful marches and protests. They had undermined Hong Kong's overall situation of prosperity and stability, almost crossing the red line of "One country, two systems"; 2) that the central government unwaveringly supported Carrie Lam, the chief executive, in administering Hong Kong in accordance with the law and the police force in rigidly enforcing the law; 3) the hope that all sectors in Hong Kong would safeguard the rule of law resolutely and unwaveringly oppose and resist violence; 4) the hope that Hong Kong would find a way out of the political arguments, and that the SAR government and society would find ways to take more effective action to promote economic growth and enhance people's lives. They should, in particular, help young people solve difficulties with academic studies, employment, housing, etc.

Hua Chunying, the spokesperson of the foreign ministry, had earlier issued a warning to the US citing its "backstage role". Yesterday the spokesperson of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office also criticised Western forces for playing an "ignoble" role in recent events in Hong Kong. Outsiders are uncertain how the Beijing authorities will deal with all this behind the scenes. However, judging from the entirety of the press conference, it can be seen that the keynote of the central government's policy is that Hong Kong's internal affairs, be they the stabilisation of the situation in the short term or the resolution of deep‑seated problems in society in the long term, should be handled by the SAR government and different sectors of society. The central government will only offer its support and cooperation. In the press conference, the central government merely reiterated its support for Hong Kong in a general way. It did not order Hong Kong to make any specific moves.

The turmoil in Hong Kong originated from the government's mismanagement. The SAR government should shoulder political responsibility by cleaning up the mess. This is also the right thing to do in accordance with the principle of "One country, two systems". Hong Kong still enjoys room for political manoeuvre to handle the predicament. The SAR government should seize the opportunity and act as soon as possible by withdrawing the amendment bill in response to demands from the public and setting up an independent commission of inquiry. True, given the fact that some radical protesters were chanting the slogans "recover Hong Kong" and "revolution of the era", it is not absolutely certain that an independent commission of inquiry will solve the crisis facing us and restore stability in Hong Kong. But it is the most promising way out of the current situation. It can calm society's nerves and prevent the situation from developing in a way that is hijacked by a handful of radicals.

明報社評2019.07.30：中央忍手現迴旋空間 港府獨立調查勿猶豫

香港動盪加劇，中央會否實質介入，備受各方關注。國務院新聞辦公室舉行記者會，就當前香港局勢闡述立場，對外釋出的最重要信息，是中央仍然相信香港可以在一國兩制之下，自行處理眼前危機，有關出動解放軍又或宣布香港進入緊急狀態之類憂慮，應可暫時得到紓緩。

平情而論，這次記者會雖然罕見，惟主講者只是國務院港澳辦新聞發言人，並非國家領導人或中央高級官員，宣布重大政策或舉措的機會本來就相當低。記者會內容未見出乎意料之處，主要就是有系統闡述中央對當前香港局勢看法，包括：1）重申一國兩制方針底線，不容危害國家主權安全行為，香港近期事態超出和平遊行示威範圍，破壞香港繁榮穩定大局，已經觸及一國兩制原則底線；2）堅決支持行政長官林鄭月娥帶領特區政府依法施政、堅決支持警方嚴正執法；3）希望香港各界堅決守護法治，旗幟鮮明反對和抵制暴力；4）希望香港盡快走出政治紛爭，特區政府和社會應想方設法採取更有效舉措，推動經濟改善民生，尤其是幫助年輕人解決學業、就業和住屋等困難。

早前外交部發言人華春瑩提出「黑手論」警告美國，昨天港澳辦發言人亦批評，有西方勢力在近期香港事件中扮演「不太光彩」角色。北京幕後如何應對，外界不得而知，惟觀乎整場記者會，不管是短期穩定局勢，還是長遠處理社會深層次問題，中央的基調，仍是香港內部事務由特區政府和各界自行處理，中央角色只是支持配合。記者會上，中央只是一般地重申支持香港，並沒有指示香港作出什麼具體舉措。

當前香港亂局，源於政府失政失當，不管出於政治責任還是一國兩制原則，都應該由特區政府收拾殘局。香港仍有自行處理眼前困局的政治空間，特區政府應該好好把握，盡快採取行動，包括回應民間訴求正式撤回修例，以及成立獨立調查委員會。誠然，當部分激進示威者的口號是所謂「光復香港」、「時代革命」，獨立調查是否一定能夠解決眼前危機、令香港回復穩定，難言有十足把握，然而這已是迄今可見最有希望的出路，可以讓社會冷靜下來，避免情勢的發展被小撮極端者騎劫。

■Glossary

for now : for a short time, until a situation changes

jeopardise : to put sth such as a plan or system in danger of being harmed or damaged

rigidly : in a very strict way that is difficult to change