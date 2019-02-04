to be studied in detail by the Hong Kong SAR government as well as different sectors of the city, and they should rouse themselves to play catch‑up. Sooner or later Hong Kong will be marginalised if it fails to make progress.

Merely a small fishing village 40 years ago, Shenzhen has morphed into a megacity. The rise is extraordinary in world history in terms of both pace and scale. True, the development and achievements of other cities such as Shanghai and Guangzhou do not compare unfavourably with those of Shenzhen. But Shenzhen started from scratch, and its momentum remains considerable. In the first half of this year, Shenzhen's economy grew by 7.4%, while Guangzhou, which has a much more solid foundation than Shenzhen in every aspect, grew by 7.1%. Shanghai grew by 5.9%. Forty years after the launch of Reform and Opening Up, the central government's slogan is "China soaring again in refreshing reform". Shenzhen has been more successful than the other cities in transforming the economic development mode. Beginning with the "three‑plus‑one" trading‑mix (custom manufacturing with materials, designs or samples supplied and compensation trade), it was determined to develop its own manufacturing industry. Now it has further reinvented itself and become the city of top economic growth on the strength of its innovation and technology. It is now a paragon of sustainable development.

At the historical juncture of the anniversary of both the founding of new China and Reform and Opening Up, Shenzhen's elevation to the status of "pilot, exemplary area" is full of meaning. The requirement is that Shenzhen should not only be a pilot area, but also an exemplary one. Such being the case, whether Shenzhen's development can be replicated in other cities has become a topic of discussion. From now on the conditions of other cities must also be taken into account when considering whether a new policy is suitable for Shenzhen. At the same time, when other cities demand policy parity with Shenzhen from the central government, the central government might feel a certain degree of pressure.

Shenzhen inherited Hong Kong's manufacturing industry as the starting point of its economic development. In recent years, it has risen above other cities in its development of innovation and technology, leaving Hong Kong in the dust. Now Shenzhen also wants to enhance its financial status. However, it takes time for Renminbi to internationalise. Shenzhen and Hong Kong have a competitive relationship and are testing the strength of each other secretly. Furthermore, no matter what projects Hong Kong implements in an "early and pilot" manner, its conditions cannot be something for mainland cities to learn from. Such being the case, from Hong Kong's point of view, Shenzhen is more a cooperator than a competitor. When it comes to innovation and technology, Hong Kong has the advantage of an innovation background and the proximity to international markets, while Shenzhen's advantages are commercialisation and manufacturing. Cooperation between the two cities will bring out the best of each other.

Hong Kong is at a crossroads. "Which path to take" is a question that has to be considered in detail by all sectors. But there is at least one lesson to learn. Shenzhen, separated from Hong Kong by just a river, might not have a development model that can be transplanted into Hong Kong, but Hong Kong cannot afford not to pay close attention to Shenzhen's future development.

明報社評2019.07.29：深圳成先行示範區 香港不進則退堪憂

7月24日，中共中央深化改革委員會授予深圳市「先行示範區」，雖然對實際行政級別提升沒有實質意義，但象徵意義不容忽視。中央在歷史關頭如此舉動，值得香港特區政府和各界深入研討這對香港的示範含義，急起直追，否則，不進則退終究會被邊緣化。

深圳在40年前以一個小漁村，如今蛻變成為一個特大城市，無論速度與幅度，在世界歷史上都是罕見的例子。其實，上海、廣州等其他城市發展的成就也不遑多讓，但深圳市白手興家，而且後勁十足，今年上半年的經濟增長率，深圳是7.4%，在各方面的底子都比深圳強得多的廣州是7.1%，上海是5.9%。改革開放40周年，中央提出的口號是「改革再出發」，深圳在經濟發展模式轉型方面做得比其他城市好，從「三來一補」的代工，銳意發展自身的製造業，目前搖身一變，以創新科技作為經濟增長龍頭，成為可持續發展的典範。

在新中國建國與改革開放周年的歷史時刻，將深圳樹立為「先行示範區」，饒有意義。目前對深圳的要求，不但要先行，還要示範，那麼，其發展的模式是否可以在全國其他城市複製，就成為了需要討論的問題，今後深圳的每一個新政，不但要考慮在深圳實施是否可行，還要考慮全國其他城市的條件，與此同時，其他城市向中央要求在政策上跟深圳看齊，對中央也有一定的壓力。

深圳過去承接了香港製造業作為經濟發展的起點，近年在發展創新科技方面脫穎而出，香港只能望其項背，目前深圳也希望在金融地位方面有所提升，但由於人民幣國際化仍然需要一個過程，即使深圳與香港有競爭的關係，也是暗中較勁，况且香港無論如何「先行先試」，其條件在內地其他城市不可能有示範作用。所以，深圳之於香港，是合作關係大於競爭關係，在創新科技方面，香港具有研發和接近國際市場的優勢，深圳有商業轉化和生產製造的優勢，兩者合作，相得益彰。

香港正處於一個十字路口，何去何從，需要香港各界從長計議，但起碼有一點可以作為借鑑，就是一河之隔的深圳，即使其發展模式未必可以在香港複製，但也不能不密切注視其今後的發展動向。

■Glossary

hierarchy : a system, especially in a society or an organisation, in which people are organised into different levels of importance from highest to lowest

juncture : a particular point or stage in an activity or a series of events

paragon : A person or thing viewed as a model of excellence