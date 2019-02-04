Editorial : Civil servants' letters are a warning sign

In recent days, several anti‑extradition open letters initiated by civil servants or members of disciplinary forces have appeared online. Among them, getting the most attention is the one reportedly signed by more than five hundred anonymous EOs. The open letter says that they "deeply regretted" the government's way of handling the incidents arising from the anti‑extradition controversy. They criticise the authorities for ignoring public opinion, the police for not fulfilling their duty of protecting the citizens when the Yuen Long attacks took place, and Lam as well as the Commissioner of Police for not showing responsibility after the attack. Another open letter issued by more than two hundred civil servants from 44 bureaus and departments even says they will organise industrial action if the government continues to turn a blind eye to public opinion.

The exact number of people who signed the petitions cannot be verified because all the open letters were issued anonymously. However, it has been confirmed by the media that all these open letters were written by the civil service. There are more than 180,000 civil servants in Hong Kong. Administrative officers (AOs) assist with the formulation of policies while EOs are responsible for the daily administrative work of government bureaus and departments. EOs can be said to be the backbone of all government departments. There are now several thousand EOs and according to the initiator of the open letter, those who have anonymously signed the letter comprise more than one‑tenth of the total. One may say it was an action of an unprecedented scale. At the same time, a "Lennon Wall" has also been put up by staff of the Policy Innovation and Co‑ordination Office, one of the "think tanks" of Lam, to express their discontent. All this has raised concerns about the situation of the civil service. The government has been under fire from all sides ever since the outbreak of the anti‑extradition storm. The civil service and the police have become the two main pillars supporting its ongoing governance. If now the government cannot even lead the civil service effectively, it is possible that the crisis of governance will worsen further.

Political neutrality of civil servants is a British tradition. No matter how the government changes, it is the duty of the civil service to advise on policies and execute the government's decisions impartially. A civil servant carrying out the duties of the position must adhere to political neutrality. As for a civil servant's freedom of speech or expression when he or she is off duty, that involves a grey area. The open letters show that even the civil service, which was the most reluctant in the past to openly discuss politics, now feels it necessary to voice their discontent. This is indeed a serious warning sign to the government.

明報社評2019.07.26：公僕躁動響警號 政府勿續埋沙堆

反修例風暴不息，政府處理手法引起不少公務員不滿。一封由匿名行政主任（EO）發起的公開信，批評特首林鄭月娥和警方，有公務員更表示考慮籌組工業行動，政府人員協會等則呼籲公務員緊守崗位，堅持政治中立。政府管治要靠公務員維繫，公開信事件牽涉到政治立場原則問題，爭議在所難免，然而公務員系統出現躁動，對政府肯定是一個嚴重警號。公務員採取工業行動有可能影響市民，必須三思，不過解鈴還須繫鈴人，政府應該回應民間訴求，正式撤回修例及成立獨立調查委員會，好讓公務員團隊能專心服務市民。

近日網上出現多封由公務員或紀律部隊人員發起的反修例公開信，當中以一封據稱有逾500名行政主任匿名聯署的公開信最受注目。公開信對政府處理修例風波手法「深表遺憾」，批評當局漠視民意，又抨擊警方在元朗襲擊事件中沒有盡責保護市民，事後林鄭和警務處長的表現毫無承擔。另一封據稱由來自44個政策局和部門逾200名公務員發表的公開信更表示，如果政府繼續漠視民意，將會籌備具體工業行動。

由於公開信均以匿名方式發表，具體聯署人數未能求證，惟傳媒確認上述公開信均是來自公務員系統。全港有逾18萬公務員，政務主任（AO）協助政策制定，至於行政主任則負責政策局及政府部門的日常行政事宜，可說是政府部門骨幹。目前政府有數千名行政主任，根據公開信發起人說法，參與匿名聯署的行政主任佔總數超過一成，類似規模的行動，過去可謂絕無僅有。另外，作為林鄭「智囊」之一的政策創新與統籌辦事處，亦有員工設置「連儂牆」表達不滿，凡此種種均令人關注公務員團隊的情况。反修例風暴爆發以來，政府四面楚歌，公務員團隊和警方成為了當局維持管治的兩根支柱，倘若政府未能有效駕馭公務員團隊，管治危機有可能進一步惡化。

公務員政治中立是源自英國的傳統，不管政府如何更替，公務員團隊有責任提供政策意見，以及不偏不倚貫徹執行政府決定。公務員在崗位履行職務，必須恪守政治中立，至於崗位外的個人言論或表達自由，則有灰色地帶。公開信事件，反映過去最不想公開談論政治的公務員，也覺得要發聲表達不滿。這對政府來說，實是一個嚴重警號。

■Glossary

discontent : a feeling of being unhappy because you are not satisfied with a particular situation

uproar : a situation in which there is a lot of public criticism and angry argument about sth that sb has said or done

under fire : to be criticised severely for sth you have done