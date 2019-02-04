Editorial : China's National Defence in the New Era

The white paper talks about the progress of China's military reform in recent years and explains the overall situation of different branches of the armed forces and the command system. This shows that the central government believes that, generally speaking, this stage of military reform is complete, and it is time to sum up the progress. China's defence policies and spending have long been one of the questions that the international community is most concerned about. The white paper dedicates separate chapters to these topics, trying to cite concrete data and explain clearly its strategic intent so as to address the international community's concern and try to shatter the "China threat" theory.

As for military expenses, the white paper includes a large amount of data with both longitudinal and cross‑sectional comparisons to stress that the rise in military spending over the past few years has been appropriate and reasonable. Between 2012 and 2017, military spending rose by 9.42% yearly, which is in line with the 10.43% increase in government expenditure. During the period, military spending accounted for 1.3% of China's GDP on average, the lowest percentage among the permanent members of the UN Security Council. Military spending accounted for around 5.3% of government expenditure, which was similar to the percentage of the UK and much lower than that of the US, Russia and India. As for military spending per capita, China's figure is only 5% to 25% of that of the US, Russia, the UK or France. Every year when the "two sessions" in Beijing disclose China's military spending, it invariably attracts discussion in the West. Some of the commentators seem to take matters out of context or blow things out of proportion. Increasing transparency is the best countermeasure. The Beijing authorities can work harder in this direction.

As for defence policies, the white paper details China's "defensive national defence policy" in the new era and explains China's strategic intent. The white paper stresses that resolutely safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests will be the "fundamental goal" of China's national defence. It also declares for the first time that the distinctive feature of China's national defence in the new era is "never seeking hegemony, expansion or spheres of influence", while the global significance is "to be in the service of the building of a community with a shared future for mankind". Looking back at history, misjudgment of the other side's strategic intent has often been the primary reason why great powers fell into the Thucydides's Trap. So transparency in the strategic intent is even more important than transparency in military spending. The West has misgivings about China's rise. When reading the white paper, it might pay more attention to paragraphs dedicated to the protection of overseas interests. It is also concerned about whether the words "there is still a wide gap between China's defence expenditure and the requirements for safeguarding national sovereignty" mean that China's military spending will continue to rise. But the strategic intent stated in the white paper is, to a certain extent, China's promise made publicly. Even if it cannot increase mutual trust instantly, it is definitely better than saying nothing at all.

Hong Kong society is in turmoil, and the People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison's future moves have attracted attention. The white paper is about the country's grand strategies and, as expected, does not talk about Hong Kong. However, the spokesperson of the defence ministry did talk about the recent situation in Hong Kong and whether the forces advocating "Hong Kong's independence" are on the rise in a press conference.

明報社評2019.07.25：國防白皮書駁威脅論 反分裂鬥爭成為焦點

國務院發表《新時代的中國國防》白皮書，強調堅決捍衛國家主權、安全、發展利益，是新時代中國國防「根本目標」。

白皮書談及近年軍改進展，闡述改革後兵種基本情况和指揮體制變化，反映中央認為現階段軍改已大致完成，是時候綜合總結。中國國防政策和軍費，一直是國際社會最關注的問題之一，白皮書亦針對這兩個議題，單獨成章分別交代，盼以具體數據和說清楚戰略意圖，回應外界疑慮，試圖破除「中國威脅論」。

軍費方面，白皮書羅列了大量數字，兼顧縱比橫比，藉以強調過去數年國防開支增長適度合理：2012年至2017年，國防經費年均增長9.42%，與國家財政支出年均10.43%增長步伐相適應；期內國防費佔GDP總值平均比重為1.3%，是聯合國安理會常任理事國之中最低，國防費佔財政支出平均比重約為5.3%，跟英國相若，比美俄印度少一大截，至於人均國防費更僅及美俄英法等國5％至25％。每年北京「兩會」交代軍費開支，均惹來西方議論，部分言論有斷章取義或炒作之嫌。提高透明度是最佳抗衡方法，北京當局可以朝這方面更加努力。

國防政策方面，白皮書詳述新時代中國奉行的「防禦性國防政策」，交代戰略意圖。白皮書強調堅決捍衛國家主權、安全和發展利益，是中國國防根本目標，並首度表明新時代中國國防，「鮮明特徵」是永不稱霸、永不擴張、永不謀求勢力範圍，至於「世界意義」則是為構建人類命運共同體服務。回顧歷史，戰略意圖誤判，往往是大國墮入修昔底德陷阱主因，比起軍費透明，戰略意圖透明更重要。西方對中國崛起有猜忌，看待白皮書，可能更關心有關保護海外利益的段落，又或「國防開支與保障國家發展需要仍有較大差距」，是否意味軍費持續增長，云云，然而白皮書闡述的戰略意圖，某程度也是中方公開承諾，就算未能即時增強互信，一定比不說為佳。

當前香港社會動盪，駐港解放軍動向受到關注。白皮書談的是國家大政策，內容沒有談及香港，乃是意料之內，不過國防部發言人出席記者會，也有回應近期香港局勢以及「港獨」勢力是否抬頭的提問。

