Editorial：Never think for one second about invoking Article 18

The siege and storming of Beijing's Liaison Office was met with strong reactions from the state media and online public opinion on the mainland. CCTV's national news programme Xinwen Lianbo, or News Broadcast, focused two days in a row on the situation in Hong Kong. Xinhua News Agency released a commentary denouncing those who vandalised the Liaison Office's building, defaced the national emblem and sprayed words that insulted the state and the nation, saying they were trampling on the rule of law in Hong Kong and flirting with the bottom line of the principle of "One country, two systems". The front page of the overseas edition of the People's Daily also published a commentary criticising a small group of radical activists who took advantage of the tolerance and benevolence of Hong Kong people and disrupted public order in the name of a peaceful march. It emphasised that only by upholding the authority of the central government would it be able to make sure that "One country, two systems" remained untwisted and undistorted in Hong Kong. Another commentary posted on social media platform Weibo by the People's Daily used even more assertive wording. Aside from describing the storming of the central government's offices in Hong Kong as acts of challenging national sovereignty and blatantly defying "One country, two systems", the article also said defacing the national emblem was tantamount to forgetting one's own origins and ancestors — "if even this can be tolerated, then what else cannot be!"

In the eyes of Hong Kong people, nothing else is more important than their immediate personal safety. No wonder the Yuen Long attacks have become the focus of Hong Kong society. However, that does not mean one should overlook or downplay the political shock brought about by the storming of the Liaison Office. Although both the Yuen Long attacks and the storming of the Liaison Office involved violence, the nature and impacts of the two incidents are totally different. An apple and an orange cannot be compared directly. Stubbornly lumping the two incidents together and arguing which one is more "serious" will only result in the loss of the focus of the discussion. It might even mean rationalising some of the violent acts. The maintenance of "One country, two systems" requires a good relationship between Hong Kong and the mainland. If the SAR government fails to protect the central government's offices in Hong Kong, it may affect the central government's confidence in the SAR or even its policies towards Hong Kong.

According to Article 14 of the Basic Law, the People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison shall not interfere in the local affairs of Hong Kong. The SAR government shall be responsible for the maintenance of public order but it may, when necessary, ask the central government for assistance from the HK Garrison in the maintenance of public order or in disaster relief. At the same time, Article 18 of the Basic Law stipulates that if there is turmoil in Hong Kong which is beyond the control of the Hong Kong government and endangers national unity or security, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress has the authority to declare a state of emergency in Hong Kong. Then the central government can issue an order applying the relevant national laws in Hong Kong. From a legal perspective, the central government is of course entitled to make such a move. However, that would be a political road of no return, one that would shatter the confidence of Hong Kong people as well as "One country, two systems". The country would also pay dearly for this move.

明報社評 2019.07.24：中央應對香港亂局 勿動念引基本法18條

香港社會動盪，暴力事件愈演愈烈，內地有聲音認為中央應適時介入，包括考慮根據《基本法》第18條宣布香港進入緊急狀態，甚或出動駐港解放軍。這些主張極為危險，倘若付諸實行，將是一條政治不歸路，只會令一國兩制壽終正寢、打擊國家整體發展，亦不能保證香港亂局可以止息。香港瀕臨失控，一國兩制搖搖欲墜，事態已逼近臨界點，各方必須明智抉擇。政府應成立獨立調查委員會，社會各方應清晰向暴力說不，中央則應該容讓香港以既有機制化解危機，切勿動念以《基本法》18條應對香港亂局。

中聯辦遭圍堵衝擊，內地官媒和網絡輿情反應強烈。央視新聞聯播連續兩天重點談香港局勢。新華社發表時評，譴責有人破壞設施、污損國徽、噴塗侮辱國家民族字句，踐踏香港法治，觸碰一國兩制原則底線。《人民日報》海外版頭版亦刊出評論文章，批評少數激進分子藉和平示威之名，利用香港市民寬容良善，破壞公共秩序，強調只有維護好中央權威，才能確保一國兩制在香港不走樣不變形；該報在微博的評論措辭更為強硬，除了形容衝擊中央駐港機構是挑戰國家主權、公然挑釁一國兩制，又指污損國徽是數典忘祖，「是可忍孰不可忍」。

對港人來說，沒有事情比即時人身安全更重要，元朗襲擊事件成為香港社會焦點，乃是理所當然，然而不代表可以看輕或淡化衝擊中聯辦事件帶來的政治震盪。元朗襲擊與衝擊中聯辦均涉暴力，惟事態性質及影響截然不同，蘋果與橙無法直接比較，硬將兩件事扯在一起，爭辯哪件事更為「嚴重」，只會令討論失焦，甚或合理化某些暴力行為。一國兩制要靠良好的香港與內地關係維持，特區政府未能保護中央駐港機構，可能影響中央對特區信任，甚或影響中央對港政策。

根據《基本法》第14條，解放軍駐港部隊不干預香港的地方事務，香港特區政府負責社會治安，惟必要時可向中央請求出動駐軍，協助維持社會治安和救助災害。《基本法》第18條則提到，倘若出現港府不能控制、危及國家統一或安全的動亂，全國人大常委會有權宣布香港進入緊急狀態，由中央頒令在香港實施全國性法律。論法理，中央當然可以這樣做，然而這將是一條政治不歸路，將會毁掉港人信心和一國兩制，國家也將承受巨大代價。

■Glossary

invoke：to mention or use a law, rule, etc. as a reason for doing sth

turmoil：a state of great anxiety and confusion

downplay：to make people think that sth is less important than it really is