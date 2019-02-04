Editorial：Distressing scenes of violence in HK

On Sunday night, a large group of people dressed in white and armed with wooden sticks, rattan canes as well as iron rods rampaged through the MTR station of Yuen Long and streets nearby, inflicting injuries on dozens of people including journalists and citizens. Showing blatant disregard for law and order, the assailants must be strongly reprimanded. Although the injured people included some who had not joined the march on Hong Kong Island, taking into consideration the witnesses' testimonies and the whole course of the attack, the incident might have involved political motives. The white gang seemed to deliberately target people dressed in black and their helpers. Their attacks might not be really "indiscriminate" but aimed at people who wore black to join the Sunday march. Some assailants were said to be people with a triad society background. Truths must be unearthed regarding whether anybody was behind their attacks.

Some people complained that at the time of the Yuen Long attacks, they called the 999 hotline, but their calls were not answered for a long time. The belated show‑up of the police, as well as their failure to protect citizens and make immediate arrests, has also raised doubts about whether they were "conniving" at the assault. With the relation between the police and the public having dropped to the bottom, many people are now refusing to trust the police. Whatever the reason was, it is true that the police have fallen short of people's expectations thanks to their failure to stop the Yuen Long attacks. The police's deployment that night must be reviewed and an account of the arrangement must be made to the public. If anybody is found guilty of dereliction of duties, the case must be handled seriously.

If the Yuen Long attacks are related to the crisis of social rifts and confrontations, the siege and storming of the liaison office is related to the relationship between Hong Kong and the central government and one shall never underestimate the political seriousness of the situation. After the end of the peaceful march organised by Civil Human Rights Front, some radical protesters besieged the liaison office before clashing with the police in the vicinity of Sheung Wan. The police used tear gas while some protesters hurled bricks at the police and burned articles on streets. After the clashes, the police seized on the spot some spears which were modified from umbrellas and said the protesters had hurled petrol bombs. During the siege of the liaison office, CCTV cameras were sabotaged and the national emblem was defaced. Some even said they want to "Reclaim Hong Kong" and set up a provisional legislative council in order to advocate Hong Kong's independence.

In the eyes of the central government, storming its liaison office and defacing the national emblem is a blatant act of challenging national sovereignty that flirts with the bottom line of "One country, two systems". In case the central government judges that Hong Kong is out of control and on the path to independence, one cannot exclude the possibility that the central government may take fierce action to counter the situation. Rocking the "One country two systems" fundamentally will never lead to an independent Hong Kong. Rather, it will only be replaced by "One country one system", a situation that Hong Kong people are least willing to see. If that happens, the entire Hong Kong will suffer.

明報社評 2019.07.23：港變暴力之都 令人痛心疾首

暴力之火不斷蔓延，周日晚在元朗和港島西區的事件，標誌兩個相當危險的新火頭。元朗襲擊事件，外界普遍相信有政治動機，並非一般毆打傷人，令人憂慮政治暴力會否在社會橫行無忌；包圍衝擊中聯辦背後的政治意涵，已不僅是反修例，對中央而言還牽涉是否要否定一國兩制。衝擊中聯辦事態雖與元朗襲擊傷人有別，惟同樣關乎香港生死。香港是法治社會，必須譴責暴力，當下各方應盡快冷靜下來，向暴力說不。政府應成立獨立調查委員會，還原反修例風暴真相。元朗襲擊事件，關乎市民基本人身安全，警方被指辦事不力，必須盡快將一眾暴徒繩之於法。

周日晚大批白衣人手持木棍、藤條、鐵通等，在元朗港鐵站及附近街頭逞兇，導致數十人受傷，包括記者和市民。施襲者目無法紀，必須嚴厲譴責。傷者包括沒有參加前天港島示威的市民，然而觀乎目擊者描述和襲擊經過，事件可能涉及政治動機。白衣人似乎有意識地向黑衣者和幫助他們的人出手，襲擊未必真的「無差別」，而是企圖針對身穿黑衣參與周日遊行的人。施襲者部分據悉有黑幫背景，背後是否有人指使，必須查個水落石出。

元朗事件中，市民投訴999熱線長時間沒人接聽，警方遲遲未有制止暴力保護市民及立即拘人，也惹來「縱容」質疑。目前警民關係陷入谷底，不少市民拒信警方。不管有何原因，警方未能制止元朗襲擊，有負市民所託，必須檢討當晚部署並向公眾交代，若發現有人失職必須嚴肅處理。

若說元朗襲擊事關社會撕裂對立危機，包圍衝擊中聯辦則關乎香港與中央關係，不能低估事態的政治嚴重性。民陣遊行和平結束後，一批激進示威者圍堵中聯辦，其後又在上環一帶與警方衝突，警方施放催淚彈，有示威者向警方投擲磚頭及燃燒雜物，事後警方在現場檢獲由雨傘等改裝成的長矛，又指示威者曾投擲汽油彈。圍堵中聯辦期間，有人破壞閉路電視、污損國徽，有人更表示要「光復香港」、成立臨時立法會等，為港獨張目。

對中央來說，衝擊中聯辦、污損國徽是公然挑戰國家主權，觸碰一國兩制底線。一旦中央認為香港已經失控，走上港獨之路，不排除中央會有激烈反制行動。一國兩制出現根本動盪，取而代之的不會是香港獨立，而是走向港人最不願見到的「一國一制」，受害的是全香港。

■Glossary

bring sb to justice：to arrest sb for a crime and put them on trial in court

deface sth：to damage the appearance of sth especially by drawing or writing on it

flirt with sth：to take risks or not worry about a dangerous situation that may happen