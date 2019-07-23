Editorial：Theresa May's farewell speech

The Conservative leadership contest is to conclude on Tuesday. The next day May will formally hand over to her successor. The hot favourite to succeed May is Boris Johnson, the former foreign minister. Johnson was one of the major campaigners for leaving the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum. His populist comments have often attracted controversy thanks to their provocative and fallacious nature. Theresa May has been in office for three years. Her soft Brexit plan failed to please any side — neither the leavers nor the remainers approve of or support it. May tried to get her plan through Parliament three times but to no avail. Finding herself in a Catch‑22 situation, May had no choice but to resign her premiership. However, Johnson's insistence on leaving the EU even if it means a hard Brexit has frightened many British people and investors. With divisions in society deepening, it merits concern what is next for Brexit.

Last week May delivered her farewell speech at Chatham House, a London think tank. She expressed worry about "uncompromising absolutism" in the UK today as well as other parts of the world. May said that "an inability to combine principles with pragmatism and make a compromise when required seems to have driven our whole political discourse down the wrong path. It has led to what is in effect a form of 'absolutism' — one which believes that if you simply assert your view loud enough and long enough you will get your way in the end. Or that mobilising your own faction is more important than bringing others with you," and that "when opinions have become polarised — and driven by ideology — it becomes incredibly hard for a compromise to become a rallying point".

May criticised populists for viewing the world "as a zero‑sum game where one country can only gain if others lose" and "telling people what you think they want to hear", which prevents compromise and progress. Talking about the Iranian nuclear problem, May said that "whether we like it or not a compromise deal remains the best way to get the outcome we all still ultimately seek", stressing the importance of the Iranian nuclear deal. Though May did not name anyone but merely talked about "absolutism" and the social, political and technological factors abstractly, it is generally believed that she was taking a swipe at Johnson and US president Donald Trump.

It seems that moderate, middle‑of‑the‑road politics does not enjoy much support today. But it is obvious that letting animosity and confrontation deepen will lead us nowhere. Political compromise means that all sides have to approach each other — they have to try their best to compromise in the collective interest. May said that "seeking the common ground and being prepared to make compromises in order to make progress does not entail a rejection of our values and convictions by one iota, rather it is precisely the way to defend them". This is exactly the essence of pragmatic compromise.

明報社評 2019.07.22：英揆嘆絕對主義當道 溫和務實勿輕言放棄

本周三英國將引來新首相，多番表示不惜無協議「硬脫歐」的前外相約翰遜，被視為繼任大熱。即將卸任的首相文翠珊在臨別演說中，對當前英國以至全球的拒絕妥協絕對主義（uncompromising absolutism）憂心忡忡。

保守黨黨魁選舉將於周二結束，翌日文翠珊便會正式交出相位。現時外界最看好的繼任人，仍是前外相約翰遜。2016年脫歐公投，約翰遜是脫歐派主要推手之一，其民粹主義言論，屢惹渲染煽動失實等爭議。文翠珊在任3年，所推動的軟脫歐方案兩面不討好，既得不到脫歐派支持，也不獲留歐派認同，三度在國會闖關失敗，文翠珊兩面不是人，最終黯然下台，可是約翰遜的不惜硬脫歐立場，卻嚇怕不少英國人和投資者，英國社會撕裂加深，脫歐之路何去何從，令人關注。

上周文翠珊在倫敦智庫皇家國際事務研究所（Chatham House）發表臨別演說，對當今英國以至世界各地政治走向拒絕妥協的「絕對主義」表示憂慮。文翠珊認為，「無法融合原則和務實主義並在有需要時妥協，正導致整個政治論述走上歧途。這實際導致了一種絕對主義，人們似乎相信，只要意見夠大聲和持久，就可以最終達到目的，又或認為傾力動員己方力量，比起爭取其他人與你並肩更為重要」，「當意見在意識形態驅動下愈益兩極化，以妥協作為號召亦變得極之艱難」。

文翠珊又指一些從政者信奉「零和博弈」世界觀，只「向群眾說他們想聽的東西」，窒礙妥協與前行。談到伊朗核問題，她又表示「不管喜歡與否，相互妥協仍是達至終極目的最佳方法」，強調維護伊朗核協定的重要。文翠珊沒有指名道姓批評，只是抽象描述其「絕對主義」觀點，以及背後涉及的社會、政治和科技因素，惟外界普遍認為，她在暗批約翰遜及美國總統特朗普。

今時今日，溫和中間路線似乎沒有多大政治市場，然而不斷讓敵意對立加深，顯然不會帶來什麼出路。政治妥協精神，講的是相向而行，為了整體共同利益努力一人讓一步。文翠珊表示，「尋求共同基礎、願意妥協爭取進步前行，並不意味放棄我們的價值和信念，反而是為了伸張它們」，闡述的正是務實主義妥協的真諦。

■Glossary

valedictory：connected with saying goodbye, especially at a formal occasion

swipe：an act of criticising sb/sth

essence：the most important quality or feature of sth, that makes it what it is