Editorial : The need to strengthen confidence in Hung Hom station project

It was found that the construction of Hung Hom station had not been carried out in accordance with the original design and specifications. Random tests were conducted, during which concrete was drilled open and steel bars were examined. It was found that more than ten steel bars had not been coupled. Some civil engineers believe that the problem was not concentrated in specific areas. It is that the quality of the coupling of steel bars is low throughout the construction project. They think the government should make the MTR and the contractor shoulder responsibility for the failure. The MTR has set aside $2 billion for the handling of the construction problems of Hung Hom station and the partial opening of the Shatin-Central link. But that does not mean that the MTR has agreed to shoulder all the costs. The government has to stand firm by demanding that the MTR pay for all sorts of tests and follow-up construction concerning Hung Hom station and ensuring that the MTR will not shift the financial burden onto citizens.

The structural safety of a platform is a very technical issue, and we can only trust the judgement of independent experts. In its reports the MTR estimates that as many as one third of the steel bars have coupling problems. According to experts, a safety coefficient higher than 1 means that there is no imminent danger. Hong Kong construction regulations require a safety coefficient between 1.4 and 1.6 for platforms. The platform of Hung Hom station was designed to have a coefficient even higher than that. However, the subpar coupling of some steel bars has caused the safety coefficient to sink lower than the standard. Strengthening work is now needed. The "steel bar-shortening" saga at Hung Hom station provoked an outcry in society last year, as the public was very sceptical about the structural safety of the platform. Now experts have determined that the platform only has to be strengthened. It is not necessary to demolish and rebuild it. This might have provided an answer to the problem from a technical point of view of engineering. However, it is difficult to solve the confidence crisis in one go. Even if the platform is structurally safe in general, citizens will still have questions about its durability. It is necessary for the government and the MTR to strengthen public confidence.

The government says that it will strictly supervise the strengthening work and follow-up work concerning the Shatin-Central link. Not only will it increase random checks, but it will also strictly monitor the routine workflow. The fact that the Shatin-Central link project is highly problematic reflects the inadequate supervision exercised by the government and the MTR. The government says that it will "strictly supervise and strictly monitor" the project. The public is doubtful whether it can walk the walk. The government needs to gain public confidence with real action. Some experts say that if steel bars are not twisted into couplers deep enough, the structural durability of concrete will be affected, making it more likely for water seepage to happen, which will rust the steel bars and couplers. The government should discuss the long-term supervisory arrangements with the MTR and let experts inspect the station regularly.

明報社評2019.07.19：紅磡月台毋須拆卸 市民信心仍待加固

政府接納港鐵評估報告，沙中線紅磡站擴建部分將進行加固工程，毋須拆卸重建。今次工程評估報告，乃是基於「鑿石驗筋」結果得出，有獨立工程專家參與審視。專業團隊認為整體結構安全，適度加固已經足夠，不過市民對紅磡站月台安全心裏有刺，當局有必要加強監察施工，加固市民信心。

紅磡站工程未按原有設計規格施工，「鑿石驗筋」隨機抽查發現超過10支鋼筋未有接駁螺絲帽，有土木工程專家認為，不達標接駁位置分佈廣泛，證明工程問題並非集中在個別地區，而是整體接駁手工都不理想，政府有必要向港鐵和承建商追究責任。現時港鐵就紅磡站工程問題和沙中線局部通車撥備20億元，不代表港鐵已同意背負所有開支，政府有必要「企硬」，要求港鐵悉數負責紅磡站各項核實檢查及跟進工程費用，確保港鐵不會將開支轉嫁市民。

月台結構是否安全，是相當技術性的問題，只能相信獨立專家判斷。港鐵報告估計，最多或有三分之一鋼筋接駁有問題。根據專家說法，安全系數高於1代表沒有即時危險，本港建築守則要求月台安全系數標準為1.4至1.6，紅磡站月台原本設計的安全系數較標準為高，惟計及部分鋼筋接駁不合格等缺陷，安全系數低於標準，需要加固。去年紅磡站「剪筋門」鬧得滿城風雨，市民對月台結構安全充滿懷疑，現在專家評估認為只需加固毋須拆卸重建，也許從工程技術層面提供了解答，然而信心問題難以一蹴而就，即使月台整體結構安全，市民對於月台耐用度還有不少疑問，政府和港鐵仍須設法「加固」公眾信心。

政府表示，日後沙中線的加固及跟進工作，政府會嚴肅跟進，除了增加突擊檢查，亦會對日常工序嚴格審批。沙中線工程問題多多，暴露政府和港鐵監管不力，所謂「嚴肅跟進嚴格審批」，能否說到做到、起到足夠監督作用，市民將信將疑，政府必須以實際行動取信於民。有專家指出，月台鋼筋扭入長度不足，會損害石屎結構耐用度，容易出現滲水導致鋼筋及螺絲帽生鏽等問題。政府應與港鐵商量長遠監察安排，由專家定期檢查紅磡站的情况。

■Glossary

a thorn in somebody's side : someone or something that annoys you or causes problems for a long period of time

set aside : If you set something aside for a special use or purpose, you keep it available for that use or purpose

durability : the quality of being able to last for a long time without breaking or getting weaker