Editorial : Freeing smart city development from hindrances of political distrust

Proposed as early as the beginning of this century, the concept of "smart cities" aims at improving the management of a city by better utilising information technology, thus making people's lives better. The smart lamppost is regarded as one of the major infrastructures of "smart cities", but Hong Kong's progress in that area has been rather slow. The SAR government announced only in 2017 the Smart City Blueprint for Hong Kong, in which the multi-functional smart lampposts pilot scheme was proposed. Around 400 smart lampposts would be installed in four selected urban areas. Each lamppost would be equipped with a Bluetooth transmitter, a radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag and a geo-QR code for positioning the lamppost. Several government departments offered to install smart devices on the lampposts, such as panoramic cameras, traffic detectors and meteorological sensors.

Late last month the first batch of about 50 long-awaited smart lampposts came into operation in East Kowloon. However, the launch coincided with the ever-raging anti-extradition storm, and concerns were raised about whether the cameras installed on the smart lampposts would be used by the government as surveillance tools. Some also doubted whether the images taken would be passed on to law enforcement departments and so on. At last, the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer decided not to activate some of the video recording functions at this stage until there is consensus in society on their use. They include cameras used by the Environmental Protection Department to monitor illegal waste dumping black spots, Bluetooth traffic detectors of the Transport Department, and cameras for collecting information about licence plate numbers to calculate road usage by vehicle type. The authorities also say they will invite experts in the sector and the Privacy Commissioner to join a consultation committee to gauge public views on lampposts' applications and privacy issues.

Frankness and transparency are always the best ways to minimise public doubts. The authorities say the location, specifications and functions of each lamppost will be made public as soon as possible. While the promise is undoubtedly welcoming, the SAR government can also draw lessons from the ways foreign cities handle the same issue in smart city development. It can explain to the public that the lampposts will not be used to record people's voices or their locations, at the same time setting up a monitoring committee comprising both experts and representatives of the public. It can also hire an independent consultant to oversee the operation regularly. In foreign cases, these practices have helped ease doubts gradually. These ways of increasing operational transparency and inviting people from outside the government to monitor the project are worth consideration by the SAR government.

明報社評2019.07.18：理順政治信任問題 免礙智慧城市建設

多功能智慧燈柱試驗計劃上月展開，香港智慧城市建設終於踏出基本一步，不過當前緊張的社會形勢，卻為計劃推展步伐添加變數，有意見關注智慧燈柱會否成為政治監控工具，政府決定暫不啟用涉及私隱的部分功能。科技是一把雙刃劍，關鍵在於妥善運用，趨利避害。大數據和智慧城市發展是世界潮流，香港已然落後很多，需要盡快迎頭趕上，避免一拖再拖，同時政府亦需妥善處理私隱保障問題。智慧燈柱的問題，折射民間對政府的不信任情緒，當局有責任做好諮詢和提高透明度，釋除公眾疑慮，避免因為政治信任問題，窒礙社會前行。

「智慧城市」概念早於本世紀初提出，旨在透過善用資訊科技提升城市管理功能，改善民眾生活。智慧燈柱被視為「智慧城市」主要基建之一，香港進展卻相當緩慢。2017年，特區政府才公布「香港智慧城市藍圖」，提出多功能智慧燈柱試驗計劃，選定4個市區地點安裝約400支智慧燈柱，每支都有藍牙傳送器、無線射頻識別（RFID）標籤及燈柱地理位置二維碼，多個政府部門「認頭」在燈柱架置智能裝置，諸如全景攝影機、交通探測器、氣象感應器等。

千呼萬喚，東九龍首批約50支智慧燈柱終於上月底啟用，適逢反修例風暴愈演愈烈，有人關注智慧燈柱裝有一些攝錄鏡頭，會否成為政府監控工具，亦有人懷疑鏡頭錄像會否轉交執法部門，等等。最後政府資訊科技總監辦公室決定，現階段暫不啟動智慧燈柱部分攝錄功能，包括環保署監察非法傾倒建築廢物黑點的攝影機、運輸署藍牙交通探測器，以及用攝影機蒐集車牌號碼計算不同類別車輛使用道路的數量，待社會有共識才啟動相關功能。當局還表示會成立諮詢委員會，邀請業內專家和私隱專員參與，就燈柱應用和私隱問題做諮詢。

減少外界猜疑，開誠布公永遠是最佳做法，當局表示會盡快公開每支智慧燈柱的位置、設備及功能等資料，當然是好事。此外，特區政府亦可多借鑑外國智慧城市發展的做法——向公眾解釋不會錄音或記錄公眾位置，同時設立有專家及公眾參與的監察委員會，以及委聘獨立顧問定期檢視運作，逐步釋除疑慮。這些提高操作透明度、廣邀外界監督的做法，值得特區政府參考。

■Glossary

surveillance : the act of carefully watching a person suspected of a crime or a place where a crime may be committed

dispel : to make sth, especially a feeling or belief, go away or disappear

frankness : the quality of being honest and direct in what you say, sometimes in a way that other people might not like