Editorial : Budweiser Brewing Company APAC's abortive IPO

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd's parent company is Anheuser-Busch, the biggest brewing company in the world. It owns more than 50 brands of beer, selling more beers in places such as China, Australia and South Korea than any other brewing company. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd planned to go public in Hong Kong to raise $65 billion to $76.4 billion, meaning that the deal would have ranked among the five biggest IPOs in Hong Kong's history. Recently the trading volumes of the Hong Kong stock market have been less than $80 billion every day. Market participants had hoped that the IPO would give the market a much-needed shot in the arm. But the plan was called off unexpectedly, and has instead become the biggest IPO flop in Hong Kong history. This has greatly disappointed market participants. Charles Li, the chief executive of the HKEX, says that he respects the company's decision, stressing at the same time that it is an isolated case, which is not directly related to Hong Kong's IPO market.

Within a month or so, the HKEX has lost two big IPOs, including that of ESR Cayman, a logistics landlord in the Asia-Pacific region that had intended to raise nearly $10 billion. Some people are concerned about whether Hong Kong is losing its appeal for big companies intending to launch IPOs and whether the HKEX will lose its ranking as one of the three stock exchanges with the biggest amounts of raised capital this year. Some are even of the view that the two abortive IPOs were related to the turbulence triggered by the anti-amendment movement. However, judging from the movements of Hong Kong stocks over the past month, there is no evidence that the anti-amendment storm has affected the mood of investment in the market severely. In early May, the deterioration of the Sino-US trade war caused the Hang Seng index to lose more than 3,000 points within a month. It is understandable that ESR Cayman suspended the plan to go public citing undesirable market conditions. As for the cancellation of the IPO of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, it, obviously, has to do with the company's strategy. A politicised interpretation of the two companies' suspension of their IPOs is far-fetched, as the two incidents are merely coincidental.

"All good things come to an end," as the saying goes. Fluctuations are the norm in markets, and it is impossible to control external factors. What is important is for Hong Kong to do what it is supposed to do. The controversy over the amendment has triggered social turbulence. Though the Monetary Authority does not see apparent signs of a capital outflow, the continued turbulence will affect the perceptions of foreign corporations and investors and could shake the foundations of the Hong Kong economy. If the situation worsens and spirals out of control, it might cause a real capital outflow. The Hong Kong Retail Management Association mentions that the effects of social turbulence on the retail industry are surfacing. It calls on the government to solve the crisis in a peaceful manner as soon as possible so as to get law and order in Hong Kong back on track. We believe that the government has a responsibility to take more action to address demands from society and stabilise the situation as soon as possible.

明報社評2019.07.17：「大刁」告吹誠可惜 動盪持續伏危機

今年全球最大規模新股、啤酒生產商百威亞太以「市况考慮」為由，擱置在港上市計劃。吸引更多國際企業來港上市，是港交所訂下的今年工作重點，百威亞太擱置上市，對港交所是一次挫折，亦給本港新股市場潑了一盆冷水，有可能打擊日後大型新股的招股氣氛。

百威亞太的母公司是全球最大啤酒生產商百威英博，旗下擁有逾50個啤酒品牌，在中國、澳洲、韓國等地的啤酒銷售額均排名第一。百威亞太原定計劃在港上市，集資650億至764億元，論規模足以躋身本港新股史上前5位。近期港股每日成交金額不足800億元，市場人士原本期望百威亞太上市，可為港股打一支強心針，未料臨門一腳告吹，反而成為本港歷來最大宗新股擱置事件，令市場人士相當失望。港交所行政總裁李小加表示，尊重百威亞太的決定，同時強調今次屬個別事件，與香港新股集資市場沒有直接關係。

連同早前有意集資近100億元的亞太區物流地產平台ESR Cayman，港交所在個多月內接連失落兩宗大型IPO，有人關注本港是否失去對大型新股的吸引力，以及港交所全球集資額排名今年會否三甲不保。有意見甚至認為，兩宗IPO流產與反修例風暴引發社會動盪有關，然而觀乎過去一個月港股走勢，未有證據顯示反修例風暴顯著影響市場投資氣氛。5月初中美貿易戰惡化，恒指短短一個月跌逾3000點，ESR Cayman以市况欠佳為由擱置上市，並非難以理解，至於百威亞太上市告吹，則明顯與公司策略有關。僅因時間上的巧合，就將兩間公司擱置上市加以政治解讀，慎防流於穿鑿附會。

花無百日紅，市場有起有落，外圍因素更是無法控制，當前香港最重要是做好自己。修例爭議引發社會動盪，雖然金管局未見資金有明顯外流情况，然而動盪不安長期持續，除了影響外國企業和投資者觀感，亦有可能傷及經濟基本面，倘若局勢惡化失控，不排除真的會出現資金外流危機。香港零售管理協會提到，社會動盪對零售業的影響正漸漸浮現，呼籲政府早日和平解決問題，讓社會秩序重回正軌。政府有責任採取更多舉措回應訴求，盡快穩定局勢。

■Glossary

dampen : to make sth such as a feeling or a reaction less strong

appeal : a quality that makes sb/sth attractive or interesting

outflow : the movement of a large amount of money, liquid, people, etc. out of a place