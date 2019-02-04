Editorial : Prevent violence from becoming the norm

Protests arising from the anti-extradition storm have mushroomed everywhere. The outbreak of violence after a peaceful march also seems to have become the norm, with the degree of violence increasing protest by protest. On the heels of the so-called "Reclaim Tuen Mun Park" and "Reclaim Sheung Shui" protests, an anti-extradition demonstration at Sha Tin on Sunday also turned violent. As soon as the march, which was joined by around ten thousand people, officially ended, scenes of brick-throwing were seen again at Yuen Wo Road. Police entered New Town Plaza to make arrests and blockaded mall exits, engaging in "street battles" in the mall with protesters as if fighting cornered beasts. The government says some officers were surrounded and assaulted, and one of them even had his finger bitten off. It also describes the attackers as organised and well planned, and the condition of the officers' injuries shows the escalation of violence. However, protesters accuse the police of sealing off their exit routes. They also accuse the police of spraining protesters' wrists and hitting them in the head, leaving many faces covered in blood. On the one hand, the pro-establishment camp has condemned violent protesters for acts of storming. On the other hand, the pan-democratic camp has denounced the tactic of kettling used by the police, saying it turned the indoor space into a battleground, and so on.

Hong Kong is now caught up in a vicious cycle of violence and hate. The increasing violence inevitably makes one worry that sooner or later lives will be lost. Violence should never be beautified or rationalised. At the same time, it is not enough for the government to simply make denunciations. The government must, giving priority to the stability of Hong Kong, think thoroughly about how to respond to the situation. We have been arguing that the government must begin with the withdrawal of the amendment bill so as to show that it is addressing public concern as well as its sincerity in starting dialogues.

What Hong Kong needs most now is calm and rationality. It is the government's duty to act further to restore calm and stability in society. Although chief executive Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor claims that the amendment bill for the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance is "dead" and what unleashed the confrontation "does not exist anymore", obviously many people in society still perceive the government to be unwilling to withdraw the amendment bill officially, which is the fundamental demand of protesters. This perception and impression has resulted in some people's sympathy for some radical forms of resistance and made it impossible for the controversy to come to a real end. Here we would like to reiterate the four things the government should do: first, officially withdraw the amendment of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance; second, set up an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the entire anti-extradition storm comprehensively and unearth the truths; third, reshuffle the government to manifest the spirit of political accountability; and fourth, try its best to promote political dialogues.

明報社評2019.07.16：遏止暴力常態化 政府須釜底抽薪

沙田市中心成為激進示威者與警方的「戰場」，多名警員和示威者受傷送院，有傷者一度情况危殆，亦有警員被咬斷手指，場面觸目驚心。警方消息還稱，有警察被人用工具夾爆手指。香港是法治社會，暴力必須譴責，不能含糊其辭，否則只會滋生更多暴力。反修例風暴持續超過一個月，動盪局勢未見真正扭轉，不少市民覺得政府所作的回應不足夠，擔心香港正緩緩滑向無政府狀態邊緣。恢復社會平靜穩定，是當前香港最大利益所在，特區政府需要採取更多行動回應訴求，包括正式撤回修例及成立獨立調查委員會，讓社會回歸冷靜，為遏止暴力釜底抽薪。

由反修例風暴衍生的示威活動「遍地開花」，和平遊行過後爆發暴力衝突，似成常態，嚴重程度一次甚於一次。繼所謂「光復屯門公園」和「光復上水」之後，周日沙田萬人反修例遊行結束不久，源禾路一帶又發生掟磚事件，警方進入新城市廣場搜捕示威者，一度封鎖商場出入口，與一批示威者在商場爆發「巷戰」，儼如困獸鬥。政府表示有警員遭圍毆甚至咬斷手指，又形容攻擊者有組織有計劃，從警員傷勢可看到暴力升級，有示威者則指摘警方封鎖退路，又稱被警員扭傷手腕、打穿頭，血流披面。建制派譴責暴力分子衝擊行為，泛民則譴責警方包抄圍捕手法將室內空間變成戰場，云云。

香港已經墮入由暴力與仇恨交織的惡性循環，暴力衝突愈演愈烈，難免令人擔心早晚弄出人命。暴力不能美化或合理化，同時，政府也不能譴責了事，一定要以香港的安定為最大前提，思考如何回應，我們始終認為，政府應首先撤回條例，以顯示當局回應民意，有誠意開啟對話。

當前香港最需要的是冷靜理智，政府有責任採取更多行動，讓社會回歸平靜穩定。雖然行政長官林鄭月娥表示《逃犯條例》修訂已經「壽終正寢」，引發抗爭的事已「不復存在」，然而社會上顯然仍有不少人覺得，政府就是不肯正式撤回修例，回應最起碼的訴求。這種觀感和印象，令到部分市民對激烈抗爭採取同情態度，亦導致修例爭議未能真正「斷尾」。我們在此重申，政府應採取以下4項舉措：1）正式撤回《逃犯條例》修訂；2）成立獨立調查委員會，就反修例風暴展開全面調查，還原事件真相；3）改組政府，落實政治問責精神；4）盡力推動政治對話。

■Glossary

scores of : very many

seal off : to prevent people from entering a particular area

denounce : to strongly criticise sb/sth that you think is wrong, illegal, etc.