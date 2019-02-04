Editorial : Trump's spat with British ambassador

Trump and Darroch have long had a strained relationship. When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, he recommended a new British ambassador to the US to British prime minister Theresa May, even though he had not been sworn into office back then. This provoked an outcry across Britain.

There are countless examples of Trump meddling in British politics. He lashed out at Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, calling him a "stone-cold loser". He criticised the UK's national policies, saying that Theresa May should not agree to pay£39 billion to the European Union for Brexit. Without doubt such "diplomatic antics" have made British people contemptuous of his belligerence. What is even more interesting is that when Trump criticised Sadiq Khan, he compared him with the New York mayor, making the issue more than a diplomatic one. In Trump's eyes, both London and New York seem to be under his jurisdiction. It was hardly surprising that when Trump visited the UK he was greeted by rare protests by many British people.

What has made the British even more displeased is his lack of respect for the British royal family. He openly said that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was "nasty". He is said to have been twelve minutes late for his visit to Windsor Castle, keeping the Queen waiting. The first lady did not curtsey to the Queen when meeting her, while Trump walked in front of the Queen when inspecting the guard of honour. Such behaviour has "hurt the feelings of the British people". The British do not tolerate anyone who is impolite to the royal family. Such behaviour is not so much about diplomatic etiquette as about cultural disagreements.

Though the British abhor the US president's style and disapprove of the US's unilateralism, which both the government and opposition in the US agree on, the US is the UK's most reliable ally, and vice versa. No matter which country the US invades, the UK sends its troops to fight alongside the US. The highest level of cooperation in diplomatic relations is the sharing of intelligence. The UK and the US are both members of the Five Eyes. The disagreement between a president and an ambassador — or even a prime minister — is just a storm in a teacup, insufficient to affect the relations between the two countries. When visiting the UK, Trump met with Boris Johnson, the hot favourite to become the next prime minister, privately. This further demonstrates the close relations between the two nations.

明報社評2019.07.15：英美份屬沙煲兄弟 外交風格千差萬別

英國駐美大使達羅克在向上級匯報工作的信函中，指美國總統特朗普「無能、不稱職」，並揚言特朗普的職業生涯「可能以恥辱告終」。有關密函被泄露並在媒體曝光，特朗普則在社交媒體反擊，指摘達羅克「古怪、愚蠢」。兩人的嘴仗以達羅克辭去大使職務告終，而英美之間的外交齟齬未必就此結束，但即使不時出現磕磕碰碰，也不損其鐵桿盟友的關係。

特朗普與達羅克早有嫌隙，特朗普2016年當選候任總統尚未正式履新時，就向英國首相文翠珊推薦他的英國駐美大使人選，英國舉國嘩然。

特朗普對英國政壇指手劃腳的例子不勝枚舉，他罵倫敦市長簡世德（Khan）是「徹頭徹尾的失敗者」，他直接批評英國的國策，指文翠珊不應該答應支付歐盟390億英鎊作為脫歐分手費。這些「外交失禮」的舉動，英國人對他的霸道當然嗤之以鼻，更有趣的是，特朗普在罵倫敦市長的時候，直接將他與紐約市長相提並論，這就不是外交問題，在特朗普眼中，倫敦和紐約儼然都是他的管轄範圍。無怪乎當特朗普訪問英國時，罕有地出現眾多英國人上街抗議他的到訪。

更加令英國人不爽的是特朗普對英國王室的無禮，他公開罵英國王妃梅根「令人討厭」，他到訪溫莎堡被指遲到12分鐘，讓英女王乾等，而且特朗普夫人沒有對英女王行屈膝禮，特朗普在檢閱儀仗隊時走在英女王的前面。這些行為，「傷害了英國人民的感情」，英國人不能容忍任何對王室無禮的人，這些已經超出了外交禮儀，而是文化上的爭持。

儘管英國人嫉恨美國這個總統的處事風格，甚至對美國朝野共識的單邊主義政策不以為然，然而，無論是英國之於美國，還是美國之於英國，都是最牢靠的盟友，美國想打誰就打誰，英國還是會派兵參與的。外交關係最高的合作形態是情報共享，英美都是「五眼同盟」的成員，一個總統和一個大使甚至首相之間的齟齬，只是茶杯裏的風波，不足以影響英美兩國的關係。特朗普在訪英期間，跟下任首相大熱人選約翰遜單獨會面，更加突顯兩國關係的密切。

■Glossary

abhor : to hate sth, for example a way of behaving or thinking, especially for moral reasons

disapprove of : to think that sb/sth is not good or suitable; to not approve of sb/sth

a storm in a teacup : a lot of anger or worry about sth that is not important