Editorial : Don't let Hong Kong become city of melancholy

The study, conducted over a ten-year period between 2009 and July this year, shows that around 1.3 percent (the baseline level) of people were suspected to have depression between 2011 and 2014. The figure rose to 5.3 percent during the Occupy movement in 2014. The controversy over the amendment has brought the figure to 9.1 percent, a sevenfold increase on the baseline level. The percentage of people having potential suicidal thoughts also rose from 1.1 percent (the baseline level) between 2011 and 2014 to 3.6 percent during the 2014 Occupy movement to 4.6 percent in recent months, a fourfold increase on the baseline level. What is disturbing is that the percentages for symptoms of depression have risen in all cohorts above 20 years of age.

It should be admitted that mental problems among Hong Kong people are nothing new. In a mental health census conducted several years ago, it was found that the incidence of common mental diseases was 13.3 percent among people between 16 and 75 years of age, meaning that around one million out of Hong Kong's seven million people or so suffered from common mental disorders such as anxiety and depression. Serious mental diseases such as early psychosis, bipolar disorder and severe depression were estimated to affect 2.5 percent, or nearly 200,000 people, of the population. As an advanced economy, Hong Kong has a psychiatrist-population ratio of 1 to 20,000, lower than the ratio recommended by the World Health Organisation by half. It is also far lower than the ratios in advanced countries such as the UK and the US.

To tackle this new "epidemic", as it were, the government has to shoulder the biggest responsibility for introducing both palliative and concrete measures. After all, it started the controversy, and it takes the man who tied the bell to untie it. First the palliative measures. The Social Welfare Department has earlier written to social welfare organisations concerning the allocation of resources for young people distressed by recent social disagreements and their families. It says that it will handle matters flexibly and take into consideration the "special situations" when evaluating their performance standards for the current year in accordance with the Funding and Service Agreement. Furthermore, in view of the fact that cyberspace has become an important platform on which young people express their joys and sorrows, developing an outreaching service on the internet for young people should also be an aspect in social service that receives particular support.

As for concrete measures, it must be noted that "a mental problem requires a mental solution" and that "some diseases are too urgent to be treated by a dawdling doctor", as the sayings go. The government should address the exact causes of the controversy and respond to demands from society as soon as possible. To completely reverse the social atmosphere, it should avoid meaningless dawdling. On the other hand, citizens should heed advice from medical experts and stay rational and calm. They should avoid spending long time on news or social media obsessively. Furthermore, both protesters and the police should avoid venting their feelings by violent means. The public should try to avoid political quarrels that affect families and communities. Only by doing so can Hong Kong avoid becoming a city of melancholy.

明報社評2019.07.12：東方之珠變抑鬱之都 繫鈴須解鈴政府有責

香港大學醫學院公共衛生學院公布的過去10年抑鬱症狀及自殺念頭的精神健康追蹤調查顯示，隨着近年社會事件的爆發，香港人抑鬱症狀及自殺念頭與日俱增。今次修訂《逃犯條例》風暴，更出現疑似有抑鬱症狀的港人比率升至9.1%，幾乎每10人就有1人陷入抑鬱。

據該項自2009年至今年7月10年間的調查顯示，2011至2014年約有1.3%（基線）港人疑似有抑鬱症，2014年佔領運動時升至5.3%，今次的反修例風暴再升至9.1%，較基線水平升6倍。潛在自殺念頭的人口，亦由2011至2014年的1.1%（基線），升至2014年佔中時的3.6%，再升至近月的4.6%，亦較基線水平多出3倍。可怕的是，出現抑鬱症狀的比率，在20歲以上的所有年齡組別均有增加。

應該承認，港人精神健康問題並非新課題。政府早年公布的精神健康普查曾指出，在年齡介乎16至75歲的人口當中，一般精神病的患病率為13.3%，即推算在香港700多萬人口當中，約100萬人出現焦慮、抑鬱等一般精神問題。嚴重精神病患者例如患有思覺失調、躁鬱症、嚴重抑鬱症等，推算估計亦佔人口2.5%，即近20萬人。而香港作為發達經濟體，精神科醫生與人口的比例僅1：20,000，落後世衛標準足足一半，更遠不及英美等先進國家。

面對這一波新「疫情」，解鈴還須繫鈴人，始作俑者政府應負起治標治本的最大責任。治標方面，社會福利署較早前已去信社福機構，對於其調配資源為近期社會紛爭中受情緒困擾的年輕人及家庭提供支援，社署審視本年度津貼及服務協議（FSA）服務標準時，會考量「特殊情况」彈性處理。此外，鑑於網上世界已成為青少年表達內心悲喜的重要平台，發展網上青少年外展亦應成為重點支持的社會服務模式。

治本方面，心病還須心藥醫，急驚風等不及慢郎中，政府應該針對風暴的起源對症下藥，盡快回應民間訴求，避免無謂的拖延，以徹底扭轉社會氣氛；另一方面，市民亦應接受醫學專家忠告，保持理性冷靜，避免長時間沉迷新聞和社交媒體。同時，抗爭者和警方都應避免用暴力手段來宣泄情緒，大眾應設法避免家庭及社區的政治爭拗。只有這樣，香港才能避免成為悲情城市。

■Glossary

melancholy : a deep feeling of sadness that lasts for a long time and often cannot be explained

cohort : a group of people who share a common feature or aspect of behaviour

vent : to express feelings, especially anger, strongly