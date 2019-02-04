NGO 英語頻道：Mass arrests of migrants in Mexico

The criminalisation of migrants and asylum seekers has serious consequences. They are menaced by the danger of travelling along dangerous routes, criminal activities and a lack of shelter or basic health services, which are mostly needed.

Meanwhile, those near northern Mexican border also risk being exploited by criminal gangs. In cities like Mexicali, Tijuana, Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa and Matamoros, gang members assaulted or kidnapped migrants and asylum seekers to extort (勒索) money from their families.

The migrants are cannon fodder (「炮灰」；犧牲品) in these dangerous cities. They are exposed to criminal gangs whose lucrative business is the extortion of migrants. MSF teams in northern Mexico often see migrants with physical and mental injuries.

The US government has forced thousands of them to stay in Mexico. They are living in shelters and on the streets near the border in uncertainty. Some of them have legally filed their asylum applications in the United States.

The inhumane, repressive border policies in Mexico push more and more children, women and entire migrant families to greater suffering. The dangerous impacts are another turn of the screw (雪上加霜).

Since 2012, we have been supporting migrants along the Mexican migratory route through medical as well as psychological care. They mainly fled Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador due to poverty and violence but again found themselves threatened by extreme violence in Mexico.

■By Médecins Sans Frontières