英語文法學堂：上海的「左」岸

In the 1920s the North Soochow Road（北蘇州路）was a rather higgledy‑piggledy assortment（雜亂無章的混合）of shops, small lodging houses and godowns adjacent to the often malodorous（難聞的）and sampan‑congested（擠滿舢舨的）Soochow Creek.

當時上海公共租界工部局警務處（SMP）有一個特別部門（Special Branch），旗下再以S開首分為6個部分，S5負責 newspapers and translations, as well as books and publishing within the Settlement in general。便衣人員暗訪後得出結論，認為書店有大量出版物都是關於剛成立不久的蘇聯，如various Marxist tracts（小冊子）, a range of left‑wing journals and other ephemera that fell under the descriptors of the day as 'progressive' by the left, and 'Bolshevik' by the right，且有不同語言版本。除了書籍還有artwork by Russian and communist‑leaning German artists，難怪對S5人員來說，the entire stock of the Zeitgeist was seditious（煽動性的）material。

最後特別部門認為 Zeitgeist Bookshop是左翼分子、共產黨和莫斯科溝通的關鍵樞紐（a key hub in the chain of communication between left‑wing elements in Shanghai, the Chinese Communist Party (at that time based in Canton) and the Comintern（第三國際）in Moscow）。

■送好書

有興趣的讀者請用英文回答以下問題，於7月11日前連同姓名、地址及電話號碼，電郵至english@mingpao.com，經編輯選出即可獲贈Blacksmith Books送出Destination Shanghai乙本，每期名額一個。

鳴謝：Blacksmith Books

■問題What do you think is the main purpose of a bookshop?

Destination Shanghai書介系列六之六．完

文：林爾雍