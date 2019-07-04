Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1 You might notice this in the evening, when the daylight begins to fade.
4 A metal rod used for radio reception.
6 A special meeting place where important discussions are held.
7 A meal usually eaten late in the evening.
8 A social movement aimed at eliminating a problem: the _____ on poverty.
9 A glass or pottery container for holding liquids or semi‑liquids.
10 The name of a gland in the human body.
Clues Down
1 Psychological pressure that can interfere with work or some other activity.
2 A worrying vibration in your muscles or in the ground you stand on.
3 Chess pieces: figures on the board that are moved around when playing.
4 Where to see airliners taking off and touching down.
5 Thought very well of a person, a thing, or even a performance.
6 A vehicle that carries passengers but only from A to B and back.
8 Question word for asking about someone: "_____ did that?".