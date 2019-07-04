Word Puzzle

1 You might notice this in the evening, when the daylight begins to fade.

4 A metal rod used for radio reception.

6 A special meeting place where important discussions are held.

7 A meal usually eaten late in the evening.

8 A social movement aimed at eliminating a problem: the _____ on poverty.

9 A glass or pottery container for holding liquids or semi‑liquids.

10 The name of a gland in the human body.

Clues Down

1 Psychological pressure that can interfere with work or some other activity.

2 A worrying vibration in your muscles or in the ground you stand on.

3 Chess pieces: figures on the board that are moved around when playing.

4 Where to see airliners taking off and touching down.

5 Thought very well of a person, a thing, or even a performance.

6 A vehicle that carries passengers but only from A to B and back.

8 Question word for asking about someone: "_____ did that?".

■by David Foulds