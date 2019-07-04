名人教英文：To have clout 有影響力

傑文：哈里．丹比這個星期去世的消息，你看到嗎？

Lesley: Yes I did. There have been obituaries in all the papers and on radio and TV.

萊斯利：看到了。所有報紙都有訃聞，收音機、電視也有。

Jevon: Well I'm not surprised. I reckon he was our greatest actor.

傑文：這不奇怪。他可說是最了不起的一個演員。

Lesley: I wouldn't argue with that. He became a star with the first film he made, Broken Dreams. Do you remember that?

萊斯利：我同意。他拍了第一齣電影《破碎的夢》，從此就成為明星。這個你還記得嗎？

Jevon: I do and I remember he made my mother cry when she saw him in it.

傑文：記得。我還記得當年家母看他在電影裏的演出，感動得哭起來。

Lesley: Yes, he was amazing. And what I really admire about him was that when he'd become an established star and had a lot of clout in the industry, he used his money and connections to help others.

萊斯利：不錯，他很了不起。而我最欣賞的，是他在電影界有了地位和影響力，就藉其金錢與關係，幫助別人。

Jevon: I know. He used his clout to help Thelma Durdon get a start in films and look where she is now.

傑文：不錯。他運用影響力，協助塞爾馬．德登走上電影之路。現在，塞爾馬．德登的成就有目共睹。

Lesley: A top director. Her latest film has got two Oscar nominations.

萊斯利：她成為一流的導演，最近拍的一齣電影，獲提名競逐兩個奧斯卡獎。

Jevon: And it was Harry Danby who helped her on her way.

傑文：哈里．丹比事業上幫了她一把。

Lesley: I wish everybody was like that。

萊斯利：人人都像哈里．丹比那樣就好了。

Clout 指「影響力」或「權力」，是口頭用語，例如：(1) He carried immense political clout because of his military background（他有軍事背景，所以政治上很有影響力）。(2) As the owner of a prestigious newspaper, he has some clout with the government（他是一家有聲譽報社的老闆，對政府有些影響力）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。