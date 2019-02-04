AV Bi-weekly : We feed on hope and humility

【明報專訊】HUNDREDS OF CHRISTIANS have taken shifts, for about half a month, in defence of protesters pleading the government to retract the extradition bill, singing "Sing Hallelujah To The Lord". This Christian hymn, written in Gregorian chant mode, speaks of peace, love and hope. It has pierced the soul of non‑Christians among protesters, and the whole world. The music is one of the "weapons" employed to calm the furious police, fully geared, creating hurdles for citizens to voice their humble requests and charging forward to attack and arrest protesters and even journalists.
Truth has to be honoured and revealed — we have had two million protesters urging the authorities to stop the reading of the amendment bill and withdraw it entirely. We (majority in Hong Kong) are expressing a simple wish — that the bill designed to dishonour the Basic Law and human rights be withdrawn. Not only has the government distastefully labelled the activities a riot, a pro‑Beijing legislator has also started composing her own mind‑control "music", giving the re‑introduction of the bill a sugar coating.
The majority has to keep "cool" as currently smearing is another tactic used on top of tear gas and rubber bullets by the authorities. Together we uphold our humble demand. Together we believe in hope! "One Day" is the song we should be singing. Like what Matisyahu believes, we feed on hope and humility!
■One Day by Matisyahu
Sometimes I lay under the moon and thank God I'm breathing
Then I pray, "Don't take me soon, 'cause I am here for a reason"
Sometimes in my tears I drown
But I never let it get me down
So when negativity surrounds
I know some day it'll all turn around because ...
All my life I've been waiting for, I've been praying for
For the people to say
That we don't wanna fight no more, there will be no more wars
And our children will play
One day (One day)
...
It's not about win or lose, 'cause we all lose when they feed
On the souls of the innocent, blood‑drenched pavement
Keep on moving though the waters stay raging
In this maze, you can lose your way (Your way)
It might drive you crazy, but don't let it faze you, no way (No way) ...
One day this all will change, treat people the same
Stop with the violence, down with the hate
One day we'll all be free, and proud to be
Under the same sun, singing songs of freedom ...
■Glossary
plead 懇求
retract 撤回
extradition 引渡
be geared 裝備
distastefully 令人反感地
smear 抹黑
faze 煩擾
■Quiz
Part I Find a word from the text to replace the word underlined:
1. Social networks have become a tool for certain biased news agents to hatefully spread misinformation. (paragraph 2)
2. Many politicians use the blackening tactic to attack their rivals. (paragraph 3)
Part 2 Study the lyrics and answer this question:
3. The lines in red reflect the scenario here when ...
a) various of the police force were shedding blood to protect HK citizens.
b) various protesters and media workers became victims of excessive use of violence by the police, and when many HK citizens remain steadfast.
■By Venny Lai, a former Language Instructor at the PolyU and an experienced teacher of English Language and Literature
Audio: link.mingpao.com/14262.htm