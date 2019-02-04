AV Bi-weekly : We feed on hope and humility

Truth has to be honoured and revealed — we have had two million protesters urging the authorities to stop the reading of the amendment bill and withdraw it entirely. We (majority in Hong Kong) are expressing a simple wish — that the bill designed to dishonour the Basic Law and human rights be withdrawn. Not only has the government distastefully labelled the activities a riot, a pro‑Beijing legislator has also started composing her own mind‑control "music", giving the re‑introduction of the bill a sugar coating.

The majority has to keep "cool" as currently smearing is another tactic used on top of tear gas and rubber bullets by the authorities. Together we uphold our humble demand. Together we believe in hope! "One Day" is the song we should be singing. Like what Matisyahu believes, we feed on hope and humility!

■One Day by Matisyahu

Sometimes I lay under the moon and thank God I'm breathing

Then I pray, "Don't take me soon, 'cause I am here for a reason"

Sometimes in my tears I drown

But I never let it get me down

So when negativity surrounds

I know some day it'll all turn around because ...

All my life I've been waiting for, I've been praying for

For the people to say

That we don't wanna fight no more, there will be no more wars

And our children will play

One day (One day)

...

It's not about win or lose, 'cause we all lose when they feed

On the souls of the innocent, blood‑drenched pavement

Keep on moving though the waters stay raging

In this maze, you can lose your way (Your way)

It might drive you crazy, but don't let it faze you, no way (No way) ...

One day this all will change, treat people the same

Stop with the violence, down with the hate

One day we'll all be free, and proud to be

Under the same sun, singing songs of freedom ...

■Glossary

plead 懇求

retract 撤回

extradition 引渡

be geared 裝備

distastefully 令人反感地

smear 抹黑

faze 煩擾

■Quiz

Part I Find a word from the text to replace the word underlined:

1. Social networks have become a tool for certain biased news agents to hatefully spread misinformation. (paragraph 2)

2. Many politicians use the blackening tactic to attack their rivals. (paragraph 3)

Part 2 Study the lyrics and answer this question:

3. The lines in red reflect the scenario here when ...

a) various of the police force were shedding blood to protect HK citizens.

b) various protesters and media workers became victims of excessive use of violence by the police, and when many HK citizens remain steadfast.

■By Venny Lai, a former Language Instructor at the PolyU and an experienced teacher of English Language and Literature

Audio: link.mingpao.com/14262.htm