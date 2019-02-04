Culture Express : A most sentimental classic re‑imagined

The French musical Roméo & Juliette had its premiere in 2001 and has been performed around the globe since then. It differs from the original work in not only the language or music but also the plot.

Gérard Presgurvic, the director who spent two years creating the work, his first musical, is renowned in the French music industry for his work in popular music and for feature films. Up to now, the musical has attracted 5 million spectators overseas. Not only has the work gained wide‑ranging recognition as it won the the Best Musical prize at the 2005 European Platinum Record Award, but it has also shown us a dazzling collection of costumes which follow the style of haute couture (高級時裝).

Damien Sargue, who plays Roméo, is a solo vocalist. Illiaquer has played Juliette since 2016 at the age of 19. Perhaps one of the most sentimental stories in literature, the play keeps on telling us the tragedy of the two lovers. It is a classic that reminds us of not only love and the vicissitudes of life (人生沉浮) but also the honesty human beings show when they are ill‑fated. It would be quite interesting to compare Presgurvic's rendition with that of other theatrical productions.

■Roméo & Juliette: les enfants de Vérone (《羅密歐與茱麗葉》)

Date: August 9th to 11th 2019

Show Schedule:

9 Aug (Fri)7:30pm

10 Aug (Sat)2:30pm, 7:30pm

11 Aug (Sun)2:30pm

Venue: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Ticket Price: $1095, $895, $695, $495

Tickets available from Urbtix and Ticketflap

Performed in French with English and Chinese subtitles

Presenter: Sunden Entertainment (HK) Limited

■Giveaway

Do you want to get 2 tickets (B reserve) to Roméo & Juliette: les enfants de Vérone? Answer the question below and send it with your name, address and phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 15 July 2019. 2 lucky readers will be picked and individually notified.

Question: Share with us the most flirtatious (打情罵俏的) words you have ever heard of.

■Text: Staff Reporter