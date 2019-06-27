Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1 Preserved leg of pork, often sliced and eaten cold.
3 A baby bear, wolf, lion, tiger — even a junior Boy Scout.
5 A person who joins and lives her entire life in a religious community.
7 Decorative clothing worn around the neck and at the front of a shirt.
9 Equality of value or price or with some standard in a sport.
10 To encourage people to do something wrong: to _____ them on.
■Clues Down
1 A problem that is best passed on to someone else: a _____ potato.
2 To watch something carefully to make sure it is working properly.
3 To organise and call an important meeting.
4 A way of preventing people from doing or using something: to _____ it.
6 Saying you agree, even if you do not; paying _____ service.
8 A light sort of running: not too fast or energetic.