Word Puzzle

1 Preserved leg of pork, often sliced and eaten cold.

3 A baby bear, wolf, lion, tiger — even a junior Boy Scout.

5 A person who joins and lives her entire life in a religious community.

7 Decorative clothing worn around the neck and at the front of a shirt.

9 Equality of value or price or with some standard in a sport.

10 To encourage people to do something wrong: to _____ them on.

■Clues Down

1 A problem that is best passed on to someone else: a _____ potato.

2 To watch something carefully to make sure it is working properly.

3 To organise and call an important meeting.

4 A way of preventing people from doing or using something: to _____ it.

6 Saying you agree, even if you do not; paying _____ service.

8 A light sort of running: not too fast or energetic.

■by David Foulds