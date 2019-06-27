名人教英文：To have a soft spot for 對……特有好感

瑪爾塔：周末沒有見到你，是去了其他地方嗎？

Gavin: Yes, I went to see my grandparents. My dad wanted me to take a present to his mother, my grandma.

加文：不錯，我去了探祖父母。父親要我帶一分禮物給他母親，也就是我祖母。

Marta: Did you enjoy it?

瑪爾塔：此行愉快嗎？

Gavin: Oh yes, I always like seeing them. I would have gone anyway.

加文：啊，很愉快，我向來都喜歡見祖父母，即使不是代父親帶禮物，也會去看他們。

Marta: I think I can guess why. Something to do with your grandma?

瑪爾塔：我應猜得到原因，是和你祖母有關吧？

Gavin: You're right. My grandma has a really soft spot for me; I'm her only grandson.

加文：你說得對。祖母特別喜歡我。我是她唯一的孫子。

Marta: Just what I thought; grannies are like that with grandsons. So what was best about your stay?

瑪爾塔：一如我所料。祖母對孫子總是這樣的。你在他們家裏，最喜歡什麽？

Gavin: Her cooking. She's a fantastic cook and she cooked me all my favourite food.

加文：祖母的烹飪。她烹飪非常出色，我愛吃的東西，她都會煮給我吃。

Marta: Lucky guy! But what do your sisters say about you and your grandma?

瑪爾塔：你真有福氣！你的姊妹怎樣說你和祖母？

Gavin: Oh, they're always complaining that she spoils me.

加文：她們總是抱怨說，祖母把我寵壞了。

Soft‑hearted 是「心軟的」。心軟者對人一般都很好，而即使不是整顆心都軟，也許仍有一處是特別軟的，所以會對某人或某物特有好感，英文把這個叫做to have a soft spot in one's heart for someone / something，而in one's heart三字往往略去，例如：Many people have a soft spot (in their hearts) for little babies / their home town（不少人對嬰孩／故鄉特有好感）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。