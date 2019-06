名人教英文：To have a soft spot for 對……特有好感

瑪爾塔:周末沒有見到你,是去了其他地方嗎?

Gavin: Yes, I went to see my grandparents. My dad wanted me to take a present to his mother, my grandma.

加文:不錯,我去了探祖父母。父親要我帶一分禮物給他母親,也就是我祖母。

Marta: Did you enjoy it?

瑪爾塔:此行愉快嗎?

Gavin: Oh yes, I always like seeing them. I would have gone anyway.

加文:啊,很愉快,我向來都喜歡見祖父母,即使不是代父親帶禮物,也會去看他們。

Marta: I think I can guess why. Something to do with your grandma?

瑪爾塔:我應猜得到原因,是和你祖母有關吧?

Gavin: You're right. My grandma has a really soft spot for me; I'm her only grandson.

加文:你說得對。祖母特別喜歡我。我是她唯一的孫子。

Marta: Just what I thought; grannies are like that with grandsons. So what was best about your stay?

瑪爾塔:一如我所料。祖母對孫子總是這樣的。你在他們家裏,最喜歡什麽?

Gavin: Her cooking. She's a fantastic cook and she cooked me all my favourite food.

加文:祖母的烹飪。她烹飪非常出色,我愛吃的東西,她都會煮給我吃。

Marta: Lucky guy! But what do your sisters say about you and your grandma?

瑪爾塔:你真有福氣!你的姊妹怎樣說你和祖母?

Gavin: Oh, they're always complaining that she spoils me.

加文:她們總是抱怨說,祖母把我寵壞了。

Soft‑hearted 是「心軟的」。心軟者對人一般都很好,而即使不是整顆心都軟,也許仍有一處是特別軟的,所以會對某人或某物特有好感,英文把這個叫做to have a soft spot in one's heart for someone / something,而in one's heart三字往往略去,例如:Many people have a soft spot (in their hearts) for little babies / their home town(不少人對嬰孩/故鄉特有好感)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。