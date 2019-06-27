英語文法學堂：共產中國旅行團

Fitzgerald的中國之行目的不明，可能是丈夫去世要排解鬱悶，或者是要為新作取材，據她自己的說法是要賞長城雪景。文化大革命的餘溫未散，在八小時的飛機航程，耳朵要承受無間斷的紅歌，the plane's intercom still played songs praising Chairman Mao non‑stop for the duration of the eight‑hour flight。

French形容當時的北京飯店overheated and stuffy（空氣渾濁），而中國戲曲very propagandistic and totally flummoxing（使困惑）the translators with lyrics such as 'We dedicate our youth to communism'。

到了上海，她住在原名百老匯大廈的上海大廈。單調的行程令她感難耐：Fitzgerald was done in（使……極疲憊）, fed up（厭煩的）, boiled in steam heating, overwhelmed by children dressed up as turnips dancing to celebrate the success of Maoist agricultural collectivisation, and unsure if curious looks from locals were friendly, indifferent or hostile. She had negotiated enough rivers of weaving cyclists, drunk enough thin green tea, endured enough morning congee and bought more than enough Friendship Store（友誼商店，早年服務外賓的百貨商店） knick‑knacks（小擺設）.

究竟Fitzgerald有沒有賞到雪，不得而知，但我們都理解她對Package tours的不滿。

■文：林爾雍