Australian in HK﹕Hong Kong Young People — A Nobel Peace Prize?

I have such a hope because like so many other older people — both local and from overseas — I have been immensely impressed by the courage and commitment of Hong Kong's young people in standing up for the city's basic freedoms over the past few weeks.

I attended both the June 4 vigil and the June 16 march, and was inspired by the young people's love for Hong Kong, as well as by their exemplary behaviour.

Concerning June 16 I would like to see some surveys made to ask people if they attended June 16. I feel the police figure of 338,000 is more accurate than 2,000,000. Would a survey show that one in three adults attended?

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm