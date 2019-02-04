John Larrysson's Column﹕Maple syrup — Introduction

Six summers ago I read you chapter one. The story is about a little girl, named Laura, and her family. She grew up in the American wilderness about a hundred and fifty years ago. At that time, America was an undeveloped country without modern factories, electricity, telephones or cars. Her family lived in a little log house in a big forest. They had to grow or hunt all their own food. In the first chapter we learned about life in the forest and the games they played.

After that I read you chapters two to six. They are all still online at Ming Pao Life (link.mingpao.com/58374.htm). In these chapters we learned that winter in the forest was a difficult time; her father had to hunt for food. Bears in the forest were dangerous, but sometimes the family ate the bears. Laura, and her sister Mary, played games, sang songs and helped their mother with the housework. Sometimes her father told them stories, such as Grandfather and the Panther.

Their cousins visited for Christmas. Their family‑Christmas was different from our modern shopping holiday. Also they were religious and very strict about what must be done, and what mustn't be done, on Sunday.

This summer is a happy chapter. Maple syrup was one of the few types of sweet food that Laura's family had. It is spring and the maple syrup can be harvested.

