Ask & Learn聞問切：All the more、humbling（上）

In fact, it makes your loyalty all the more humbling.

答：讀者提出的問題可以分開兩部分，今次先講all the more 的意思，下回討論humbling。

按照網上好幾本字典，all the more 的意思是 even more，就是比more還要更甚更多，中文即是愈加、益發、更加。

如果我們按強度排列，最低的是humbling，較高的是more humbling，而 all the more humbling 又要比more humbling 更高。

譬如：一對恩愛夫妻感情日益堅固，我們可以想像下面描述的畫面：

They fell in love on the first day they met. As days go by, they loved each other more and more. Now that they have spent half of their lives together, they love each other all the more.

■Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!

譚景輝（english@mingpao.com）