【明報專訊】Sir Cecil has a distinguished reputation (威望). "He's known for his courage," the ladies of the court often say. There are some who dispute that. "Once I scared him so badly his heart nearly gave out!" Timothy said. "That's because I was hungry," Sir Cecil explained. "I'd been on the road (在途中) for many days and my food supply had given out." "Ha, ha," Timothy laughed. In this case, give out means ended, finished, consumed, used up.