A Journey Backwards : Vote!

As discontented citizens organise themselves to react to the situation in different ways they see fit, there is one front we can unite on — register as a voter. Although we cannot elect our Chief Executive yet, a strong democratic atmosphere is what we now need to put the government in check. Your elected lawmaker has more legitimacy than the government combined, to table your concerns at the Legislative Council.

First, check if you are already registered on the voter system: www.voterinfo.gov.hk.

If not, you can download the voter registration form (REO-1) at the Registration and Electoral Office's website: www.reo-form.gov.hk. Return the completed form by email to form@reo.gov.hk.

It is not advised to return the form by post, as the verification process takes up to 14 days. There is a good chance you'll miss the registration deadline.

Next, make sure you vote at the District Council Election on 24th November, 2019.

Your vote legitimises and monitors your political representative at the same time. Although the District Council does not make laws, it is arguably the fundamental democratic unit within the system we now have. Make your voice heard on every level, however small it seems to you.

