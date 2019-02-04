Editorial : An independent investigation to reveal what actually happened

It is true that the police's arrests in hospitals of protesters who have allegedly broken the law might cause some injured protesters to dread seeking medical help and delay getting treated. It deserves review whether such a practice is appropriate. As for accusations that medical practitioners have leaked the identities of patients, the Hospital Authority (HA) should follow up the matter and launch an investigation. However, as Leung Pak‑yin has said, some of the rumours might not have any factual basis. A hospital is where patients are treated. Any action that interferes with a hospital's normal operations might put lives in danger and as such must not be tolerated. Some people have recently declared online their intention to identify the medical professionals who have allegedly supplied patient information to the police. Such actions smack of a "witch hunt" and are very disturbing. Meanwhile, the HA has said that its official website was under attack by hackers for three hours. Though the operations of hospitals have not been affected, such indiscriminate acts of sabotage are equally deserving of condemnation.

Safeguarding patients' privacy is what the HA is supposed to do. The HA and public hospitals should address public concern and take a look at whether there are inadequacies concerning the existing practices and improve them. But all sectors of society have to refrain from making groundless accusations. Recently the public has made a lot of speculations about the HA sharing information with the police. Some people, for example, are concerned about a shared system called MIIDSS which is accessible by the police and the HA. Some are sceptical whether the Accident and Emergency Department Clinical Information System (AEIS) is unguarded. The HA has clarified the matter by saying that MIIDSS is only deployed during large‑scale outbreaks of infectious diseases and times of disaster, and up to now there has been no evidence that police officers demanded information in AEIS from medical professionals. The HA hopes that discussions about patients' privacy are based on facts so as not to undermine the relationship between doctors and patients. As an atmosphere of distrust permeates society, it is necessary for the public to stay calm and objective, look at all sorts of speculations carefully, and avoid politicising everything.

Over the past week, a lot of footage has been circulated on the internet concerning what happened at Admiralty last Wednesday. Some of these video clips show the police's alleged use of excessive force, while the others show protesters charging at the Legislative Council and the police's line of defence. There are also many different unconfirmed snippets of news. That we believe the government should set up an independent commission of inquiry to conduct a full review of all aspects of what happened at Admiralty is exactly because we hope to gain a full account of what happened at Admiralty amid a haze of rumours.

An independent investigation is meaningful in the sense that it can heal society's wounds by laying bare all the facts. It must not be intended as a political operation or aimed at a certain political objective. We believe the investigation should be into how the police used force, whether the arrests were justified, and the intensity and nature of force that the police were subjected to that day. Given Hong Kong people's trust in the judiciary, an independent investigation led by a retired judge can gain trust from the people and help scotch all sorts of rumours and political operations, allowing society to learn a lesson and get back on its feet.

明報社評2019.06.21：流言可致傷口化膿 獨立調查還原全貌

反修例風暴餘波未息，警方在醫院拘捕傷者引發爭議。

警方在醫院拘捕涉嫌違法的示威者，確有可能令一些受傷示威者不敢求醫延誤診治，警方做法是否妥當值得檢視。有關醫護人員泄露病人身分的指控，醫管局有責任跟進調查，不過正如梁栢賢所言，部分傳聞說法未必有事實根據。醫院是救治病人的地方，任何干擾醫院正常運作的行為，都有可能害命，絕對不能接受，近日網上有人揚言要到醫院，找尋懷疑向警方提供病人資料的醫護人員，「獵巫」氣氛若隱若現，令人不安。醫管局表示，近日局方網站遭受黑客攻擊3小時，雖然沒有影響醫院運作，然而這類不分青紅皂白的行為，同樣應受譴責。

保障病人私隱是醫管局應有之義，局方和公院應回應外界關切，檢視現行做法是否有不足之處，加以改善，同時各界亦要避免捕風捉影。近日坊間對警方和醫管局「共享資訊」有很多猜測，例如有人關注警方與醫管局有一套名為MIIDSS的共用系統，亦懷疑急症室資訊系統是否「無掩雞籠」。醫管局澄清，MIIDSS是爆發大型傳染病災難時使用，目前亦沒有證據顯示，事發當日有警員向醫護索取急症室資訊系統資料，希望有關病人私隱的評論是建基於事實，以免損害醫患關係。當前香港社會充斥不信任氛圍，公眾尤其需要保持客觀冷靜，小心看待各種猜測，避免事事政治化。

過去一周，網上流傳很多上周三金鐘一役的片段，當中既有警察被指過分使用武力的畫面，亦有示威者暴力衝擊立法會和警方防線的情况，還有種種未經證實的消息。我們認為政府應該成立獨立調查委員會，全面檢視金鐘一役種種情况和現象，正是希望撥開流言蜚語迷霧、設法還原當日事態全貌。

獨立調查的意義，在於以全面的事實真相，撫平社會創傷，而不是為了政治操作，達至特定政治目的。我們認為調查方向應包括警方使用武力情况、拘捕行動是否妥當，以及當日警方遭受衝擊強度如何、性質為何。港人信任香港司法制度，由退休大法官領導獨立調查，可以取信於民，有助遏止各式流言和政治操作，讓社會汲取教訓重新起步。

■Glossary

repercussion : an indirect and usually bad result of an action or event that may happen some time afterwards

snippet : a small piece of information or news

scotch : to stop sth from happening; to take action to end sth