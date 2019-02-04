NGO 英語頻道﹕A refuge for the displaced children

The "instant city" is composed of thousands of makeshift (臨時的) tents built on slopes with minimal sanitation amenities as dwellers survive only under basic conditions. It is now home to over 909,000 Rohingya refugees, half of whom are children. 10‑year‑old Sanjida is one of them.

Giving up their personal belongings, a secure home, education and social connections, Sanjida and her family spent 15 days walking to the settlements. She was further traumatised (受精神創傷) as she witnessed her father being killed during the journey.

We run various child‑friendly spaces (CFSs) in these settlements to provide children like Sanjida with the much‑needed psycho‑social support. These CFSs also help protect the children from being trafficked and lured into (受誘惑) child labour, which happen frequently among displaced (流離失所的) children.

Sanjida is a great fan of these CFSs. She has attended one of them for over a year now and rarely misses a day there. The children here can learn basic literacy skills, acquire knowledge about hygiene, and play in a safe and fun environment. While life has been rough for her, Sanjida now has a reason to smile and a hope for a better future. "I want to become a teacher," she said.

"I like going to the centre," said Sanjida. "Every morning my friend, Parvin, comes by and we go together."

The Rohingya are only one per cent of the mass of the over 70 million people being forcefully displaced worldwide. On each year's June 20, World Refugee Day is observed by the international community in support of people who have lost everything due to conflict or persecution. Let us not forget the Rohingya who are among the most vulnerable people in our world today.

By World Vision Hong Kong