Write on...﹕DENT DE LION - To Françoise La Toison

a tooth without a lion,

will always be true

to the Frenchmen, a lion's tooth.

And where is the lion?

Dent de lion,

a tooth without a lion,

roams to the royal palace,

or in a common garden.

Pure white at heart,

a simple yellow being,

has not a tooth in the flower,

makes the mark on the leaf

by setting teeth on an edge.

Dent de lion,

a tooth without a lion,

when did you fall into being

a dandy to the Englishmen,

still a mystery not told?

A dandelion to them, yet not acting yellow,

is a hero of depth, roots

far down the dark earth —

with all your might, pulls up nutrients

for the shallow

green fellow around.

For the nature,

a noble deed.

Dent de lion,

a tooth without a lion,

has not lost your bite

from salad to soup,

in wine, tea and medicine.

Only a roar from you, comes

a carriage of wind for a ride

across all continents, your domain.

Dent de lion,

a tooth without a lion

is by any other means,

a dandelion, and

as you blow a wish,

a lion still...

Oui.

(C) Ching Yee Smithback

By Ching Yee Smithback