Write on...﹕DENT DE LION - To Françoise La Toison

【明報專訊】Dent de lion,
a tooth without a lion,
will always be true
to the Frenchmen, a lion's tooth.
And where is the lion?
Dent de lion,
a tooth without a lion,
roams to the royal palace,
or in a common garden.
Pure white at heart,
a simple yellow being,
has not a tooth in the flower,
makes the mark on the leaf
by setting teeth on an edge.
Dent de lion,
a tooth without a lion,
when did you fall into being
a dandy to the Englishmen,
still a mystery not told?
A dandelion to them, yet not acting yellow,
is a hero of depth, roots
far down the dark earth —
with all your might, pulls up nutrients
for the shallow
green fellow around.
For the nature,
a noble deed.
Dent de lion,
a tooth without a lion,
has not lost your bite
from salad to soup,
in wine, tea and medicine.
Only a roar from you, comes
a carriage of wind for a ride
across all continents, your domain.
Dent de lion,
a tooth without a lion
is by any other means,
a dandelion, and
as you blow a wish,
a lion still...
Oui.
(C) Ching Yee Smithback
